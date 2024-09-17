Are Lauren Boebert's Teeth Real? Dentist Spills On Her Perfect Chompers
Ever since Lauren Boebert became a prominent figure in the Republican party, her looks have been as scrutinized as her policies. From her painfully millennial side part (which we had attempted to fix) to those tasteless outfit choices during public outings, critics haven't held back. But what really gets the internet riled up? Her blindingly white, impossibly large teeth that leave people wondering if they're even real. And so we took it upon ourselves to consult an expert to find the truth. And shockingly, they're likely real.
Boebert's teeth have become the subject of endless online gossip, probably more than she'd like. Some can't get over how distractingly white they are, while others are convinced they're courtesy of a very skilled cosmetic dentist. "@laurenboebert's teeth are too white! I mean distractingly white!" one person tweeted, with another speculating, "Those blinding white veneers cover up her meth teeth." Some even questioned who footed the bill for a pricey teeth transformation, considering how she was once under fire for using campaign funds to get by with her rent and some utility bills. "Did you use taxpayer money to get your teeth bonded? They're so white they look blue!" one critic asked.
But according to California-based dentist Dr. Jason B. Cellars, DDS of Seacliff Dental, the joke's on the critics — Boebert's teeth are probably the real deal. She's likely just really, really good at keeping them sparkling white. Go figure.
Believe it or not, her teeth might be real
Lauren Boebert's dazzling smile might have you thinking she's had some veneers installed, just like the rest of Hollywood, but according to expert opinion, those chompers are likely the ones she was born with. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Dr. Jason B. Cellars weighed in on the mystery behind Boebert's impossibly bright teeth and concluded they're most likely au naturel.
"Hard to find a close up enough photo to tell for sure but they definitely look real. Those look like her natural beautiful teeth," he said, adding that it's not without some help from whitening agents. "She likely gets her teeth whitened quite often to keep them so bright and healthy looking and obviously has great hygiene. They could be veneers and veneers can make your teeth look exactly like that but in her case it just looks like natural, healthy, white teeth."
So, there you have it. You can critique her politics, her wardrobe, and yes, even that painfully millennial side part, but Boebert's teeth? They're probably as real as they come. She's most likely one of those overachievers who religiously flosses and uses whitening strips as if her life depended on it. And while some might envy her commitment to a perfect smile, others have taken it as another reason to drag her. As one person tweeted, "go brush ur teeth some more why dont u." Haters will always be haters, we guess!