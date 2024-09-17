Are Lauren Boebert's Teeth Real? Dentist Spills On Her Perfect Chompers

Ever since Lauren Boebert became a prominent figure in the Republican party, her looks have been as scrutinized as her policies. From her painfully millennial side part (which we had attempted to fix) to those tasteless outfit choices during public outings, critics haven't held back. But what really gets the internet riled up? Her blindingly white, impossibly large teeth that leave people wondering if they're even real. And so we took it upon ourselves to consult an expert to find the truth. And shockingly, they're likely real.

Boebert's teeth have become the subject of endless online gossip, probably more than she'd like. Some can't get over how distractingly white they are, while others are convinced they're courtesy of a very skilled cosmetic dentist. "@laurenboebert's teeth are too white! I mean distractingly white!" one person tweeted, with another speculating, "Those blinding white veneers cover up her meth teeth." Some even questioned who footed the bill for a pricey teeth transformation, considering how she was once under fire for using campaign funds to get by with her rent and some utility bills. "Did you use taxpayer money to get your teeth bonded? They're so white they look blue!" one critic asked.

But according to California-based dentist Dr. Jason B. Cellars, DDS of Seacliff Dental, the joke's on the critics — Boebert's teeth are probably the real deal. She's likely just really, really good at keeping them sparkling white. Go figure.