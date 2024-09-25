Lauren Boebert's Unrecognizable Look In Cringey Selfie Is Giving Total Snooki Vibes
If she's decided that she's all about that GTL lifestyle, hopefully Lauren Boebert will lose some of her most inappropriate outfits on laundry day. In a new selfie, the Colorado representative looks like she's preparing to leave the Centennial State behind and start a new life in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
On her Instagram Story, Boebert shared a photo of a new look unlike any her constituents have seen her rock before. Her hair was styled into a pouf similar to Snooki's signature look when she was first introduced to "Jersey Shore" viewers. Boebert's smokey eye and pale pink lipstick made her resemblance to the reality show star even more uncanny, and her bronze complexion could have been the result of going overboard with Snooki's sunless tanning mousse. But if Boebert was purposely trying to channel the Princess of Poughkeepsie for some mysterious reason, she got the eyebrows all wrong — they looked like they were drawn on by an animator sketching the face of one of Disney's classic villainesses. So, she was basically the evil queen in Snow White if she dealt in pickles instead of apples.
Boebert even traded her glasses for one of Snooki's favorite accessories: hoop earrings to take off, should she want to take her beef with Marjorie Taylor Greene to the next level.
What Lauren Boebert and Snooki have in common
It's unclear why Lauren Boebert decided to look to Snooki for hair and makeup inspiration, but she captioned her photo with a groan-worthy joke about Hunter Biden's drug use. "Hunter's BUMP sends him to the moon. Mine allows my hair to defy gravity!" she wrote.
Boebert and Snooki might not share a sense of humor, but they have something in common besides their appearances: They've both been arrested. Boebert made a rare makeup-free appearance in a mug shot that was taken in 2017 after she didn't show up in court when she was supposed to, while Snooki had to pose for the po-po in 2010. She got intoxicated during a trip to the beach and was charged with disorderly conduct, per People. (Her iconic hair pouf was missing from her booking photo.) Snooki eventually retired the hairstyle and when Glamour asked her how she felt about other women trying to replicate the look, she said, "I was kind of like, Why? I'm trash."
Snooki and Boebert are also big fans of body art. Snooki has quite the collection of ink on her arms and shoulders, while Boebert has a huge tribal tattoo on her torso. In the age of Donald Trump, perhaps it shouldn't be that surprising that a reality show star and a politician share so many similarities.