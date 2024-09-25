Lauren Boebert's Unrecognizable Look In Cringey Selfie Is Giving Total Snooki Vibes

If she's decided that she's all about that GTL lifestyle, hopefully Lauren Boebert will lose some of her most inappropriate outfits on laundry day. In a new selfie, the Colorado representative looks like she's preparing to leave the Centennial State behind and start a new life in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

On her Instagram Story, Boebert shared a photo of a new look unlike any her constituents have seen her rock before. Her hair was styled into a pouf similar to Snooki's signature look when she was first introduced to "Jersey Shore" viewers. Boebert's smokey eye and pale pink lipstick made her resemblance to the reality show star even more uncanny, and her bronze complexion could have been the result of going overboard with Snooki's sunless tanning mousse. But if Boebert was purposely trying to channel the Princess of Poughkeepsie for some mysterious reason, she got the eyebrows all wrong — they looked like they were drawn on by an animator sketching the face of one of Disney's classic villainesses. So, she was basically the evil queen in Snow White if she dealt in pickles instead of apples.

Boebert even traded her glasses for one of Snooki's favorite accessories: hoop earrings to take off, should she want to take her beef with Marjorie Taylor Greene to the next level.