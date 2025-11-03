Kimberly Guilfoyle's Inappropriate Persona Reportedly Lost Her More Than Just Don Jr.

During her time in Donald Trump's inner circle, Kimberly Guilfoyle donned some inappropriate outfits that left us questioning her judgment. We weren't the only ones. Her wardrobe choices and general boldness may even have played a role in the direction her diplomatic career went after Guilfoyle's messy breakup from Donald Trump Jr. As it turns out, she reportedly wanted the ambassadorship of the Vatican, not Greece.

However, the president and his advisers thought she was a bit too much to represent the U.S. in the Holy See. "It came out of left field. There was no way they were going to give her the Vatican. It wouldn't be a fit, for many reasons. She must have known that," a source told the Daily Mail in October 2025. Others noted that the thought of having such a fiery personality in the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church was deemed "unconventional, if not controversial." Amid the negotiations, they landed on Greece as a compromise.

However, sources close to Guilfoyle denied she ever pursued the Vatican. "[She is] very excited to be the first female ambassador to Greece," an insider said. When her new role was announced in late 2024, the public speculated that the Trump family just wanted to ship her off as far as possible from Don Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. But insiders guaranteed that Guilfoyle was ecstatic. "Do not feel sorry for her, or think she's being pushed off to the side," a source told People. However, the Trumps had reportedly had issues with her inappropriate persona for some time.