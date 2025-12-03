Erika Kirk's Killer Legs Couldn't Distract From Her Most Tacky Outfits
The transformation of Erika Kirk from beauty queen to political pundit has been riddled with many fashion misfires. Following his death, Charlie Kirk's widow was presented with the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award in November. That took place at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, where Erika had cakey makeup and a head-turning dress. She wore a glimmering green gown that tightly hugged her frame, as attendees saw when she exchanged a hug with Fox News personality Sean Hannity on stage. Not only was the dress distractingly sparkly, but it had bulky shoulder pads that were obvious as Erika delivered her speech. On X, she was roasted for the amply-applied makeup and gaudy dress. "I swear to gawd, she is TAMMY FAYE BAKER," one user wrote. "The sandblaster will be arriving at midnight to remove all that make up," another joked.
Around that same time, Erika came under fire for another outfit choice. She toned down her attire (somewhat) at a Turning Point USA event in late October. The former Miss Arizona USA wore a white t-shirt with "Freedom" written across the front and a pair of impossibly tight black leather pants — and of course she once again caked on the makeup. JD Vance joined Erika at the event, and the pair caused a stir when they exchanged a prolonged hug on stage. Photos of Erika's embrace with the Veep were shared online, where people thought the pair were too comfortable, and that her uncomfortable-looking wardrobe was unsuitable. "A grieving widow in tight leather pants," an X user commented.
These were occasions where Erika's killer legs were covered, but there have been others where she put them on display and still managed to look tacky.
The pink loofah ensemble
While appearing at a June 2025 event alongside Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk had a lot to say, and not just with her words but with her outfit. She opted for a light pink floral-print ensemble that included a ruffled shirt. It had impossibly puffy sleeves and a high neckline topped with a bow. At a glance, the pairing of the flowing top and matching skirt seemed fine, but when she sat down for a Q&A, Erika's billowy shirt puffed up so badly that she resembled a loofah. The outfit offered an eyeful of her killer legs, and she completed the look with ample bracelets and rings.
A tie-dyed disaster
In November 2025, Erika Kirk sported a loose-fitting emerald green pantsuit for an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters. The perplexing outfit choice came off the set, where the former beauty pageant queen wore a purple and white tie-dye dress. The piece had long billowy sleeves that seemed to come down even further than the dress's short hemline. Kirk looked ready for Coachella, as she finished the outfit off with a pair of high tops and high white socks. It was a startling juxtaposition to the professional number she chose for the sit-down interview.
A see-through wedding dress
To celebrate her marriage to Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk wore a wedding dress to an August 2021 event. Charlie sported a tuxedo, while his wife opted for a strapless white number with a sweetheart neckline and bodice bejeweled with rhinestones. What made the dress particularly tacky was the skirt, as it was adorned with layers of transparent ruffles that showed off Erika's legs.
Erika uploaded a carousel celebrating the occasion, and the first slide showed her walking up onto a stage while lifting the skirt, which gave viewers an eyeful of her stems in the see-through sections.
Erika Kirk's shirt dress cape
To recap her time at the Bloom Conference, Erika Kirk uploaded four snaps to Instagram in March 2025. She wore two different outfits in the pics, but the one that stood out was an overly baggy shirt dress. The loose-fitting piece had dark blue and white vertical stripes and was unflatteringly draped over the Turning Point USA CEO. Her dress also had a white hem and cuffs, gold buttons running up the front, and a belt tied around the waist. Kirk completed the outfit with a pair of white spiked high-top sneakers.
Her turquoise and peach pageant look
As a former Miss Arizona USA winner in 2012, Erika Kirk competed in the Miss USA pageant that year. A couple of years later, she gave love to 2014's Miss Arizona USA by posting a photo of the pair together on Instagram.
Kirk wore a white knitted crop top with short sleeves and added a turquoise necklace. She paired the look with a short peach-colored skirt that put her toned legs on display. Keeping with the colorful theme of her outfit, she finished off the look with a pair of beige heels featuring a multi-colored floral pattern.