Celebrities Who Admittedly Can't Stand Erika Kirk

In the time since her husband's assassination, Erika Kirk has become a major figure in her own right. Unfortunately, fame and kindness don't always go hand-in-hand, and Erika's newfound status has prompted a ton of criticism from other celebrities. From Candace Owens to Bravolebs, let's get into it.

We'll start with Candace Owens, whose criticism started off fairly light. In an early November 2025 episode of "Candace," the podcaster opined that she didn't think it was appropriate that Erika was named CEO of Turning Point USA so soon after her husband's death. More specifically, she said it wasn't fair that Erika was allowing for business as usual and for TPUSA Chief of Staff Mikey McCoy to speak at events while they declined to talk about the assassination or the investigation into it. "The messaging that is coming out of Turning Point USA — so this is Erika in her CEO and her chairman capacity — has just been unacceptable, right? It can't be both. ... You can't want fame only on your command," Owens said in a thinly-veiled swipe that also saw her compare Erika to Meghan Markle, whom she has long been openly critical of.

Owens later doubled down on her Erika criticism while speaking to troubled comedian-turned-evangelical podcaster Russell Brand. "She should never have become the CEO and chairman overnight, because now when people have questions, you gotta answer them, right? Now you're not just a grieving widow, which there has to be respectability for, and space, and allow her to be a mother, but you very quickly decided that you were equipped to be Charlie," Owens mused. Like we said, this was when Owens was still keeping things relatively tame — but more on her switcheroo from tough love to outright condemnation in a sec.