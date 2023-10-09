A Look At Russell Brand's History Of Legal Trouble

A sensational figure in Hollywood, comedy, and — since the late 2010s — sociopolitical commentary, Russell Brand's multifaceted career screeched to a halt in September 2023 when the entertainer was slapped with a slew of rape and sexual assault allegations. That month, London Metropolitan Police began investigating four women's accusations against Brand of assaults that allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2013.

As revealed in an investigative report published by the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches in the United Kingdom, Brand committed the alleged offenses while under the employ of the BBC and Channel 4, and while he was starring in various projects such as 2008's "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." Brand's accusers remained anonymous in the report, with their allegations running the gamut from forcible rape to underage grooming. One month later in October, the Thames Valley police also began a separate investigation into claims that Brand had been harassing and stalking a woman.

The fallout for Brand came fast and heavy; his literary agency, Tavistock Wood, quickly dropped him as a client, while former employers BBC and Channel 4 were swift to voice their dismay at such allegations. The actor-comedian has denied all accusations, with wife Laura Gallacher and sister-in-law Kirsty Gallacher standing firmly, albeit quietly, by his side.

These sexual abuse allegations may have been Brand's most serious embattlements to date, but the "Arthur" star has had to answer for more than a few legal dust-ups in the past.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).