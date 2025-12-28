Video Of JD Vance & Erika Kirk's Cozy Hug In Slow Motion Makes Rumors Worse

Hug-gate has reared its ugly head again! A slowed-down video of Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk sharing their long, cozy embrace began circulating online in December 2025, effectively making all of those salacious Vance and Kirk rumors way worse. In the slow-mo version it becomes increasingly apparent that Vance and Kirk only had eyes for each other, and they didn't care who knew it. "I don't care what anyone says, this is not how you hug your friend" the narrator declares in the video while also making note of the head-stroking and hip-holding in front of God and everybody else. The slowed-down version of the video really highlights the intimate way Erika and JD embraced each other, looking much more like long-lost lovers than pals.

As you may recall, back in October, Vance and Kirk found themselves in the midst of a media firestorm after they shared a lengthy hug on stage at a Turning Point USA event honoring Erika's late husband, Charlie Kirk. Suffice to say, Vance and Kirk's newfound closeness had everyone sharing the same MAGA rumor about them. Afterward, Kirk offered up a head-scratching defense of the hug, which totally backfired and only added fuel to the fire. "Whoever is hating on a hug ... needs a hug themselves," Kirk declared during an appearance on the final show of the "Megyn Kelly Live" tour. She added, "My love language is touch, if you will." Of course, talk of her "love language" did nothing to stop the rumors.