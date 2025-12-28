Video Of JD Vance & Erika Kirk's Cozy Hug In Slow Motion Makes Rumors Worse
Hug-gate has reared its ugly head again! A slowed-down video of Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk sharing their long, cozy embrace began circulating online in December 2025, effectively making all of those salacious Vance and Kirk rumors way worse. In the slow-mo version it becomes increasingly apparent that Vance and Kirk only had eyes for each other, and they didn't care who knew it. "I don't care what anyone says, this is not how you hug your friend" the narrator declares in the video while also making note of the head-stroking and hip-holding in front of God and everybody else. The slowed-down version of the video really highlights the intimate way Erika and JD embraced each other, looking much more like long-lost lovers than pals.
Lip reader reveals #Erika's 'I can't do this' & GRIM comeback to #Vance after passionate hair-grab bearhug
'Not gonna bring him back'
A lip reader revealed the heartbreaking exchange between Charlie #Kirk's widow, Erika, and Vice President JD Vance during her first Turning... pic.twitter.com/yVx2fgREkH
— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) November 9, 2025
As you may recall, back in October, Vance and Kirk found themselves in the midst of a media firestorm after they shared a lengthy hug on stage at a Turning Point USA event honoring Erika's late husband, Charlie Kirk. Suffice to say, Vance and Kirk's newfound closeness had everyone sharing the same MAGA rumor about them. Afterward, Kirk offered up a head-scratching defense of the hug, which totally backfired and only added fuel to the fire. "Whoever is hating on a hug ... needs a hug themselves," Kirk declared during an appearance on the final show of the "Megyn Kelly Live" tour. She added, "My love language is touch, if you will." Of course, talk of her "love language" did nothing to stop the rumors.
Usha Vance is still standing by her man
In the aftermath of the hug felt around the world, Usha Vance was caught ditching her wedding ring during not one, but two appearances with First Lady Melania Trump, sparking serious speculation that Usha was none too pleased with JD Vance and Erika Kirk's public display of affection. Interestingly, when directly asked about the incessant rumors about her marriage, she appeared unbothered by it all. "I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves, and there's a kind of an industry building stories about everything that they can imagine," she told USA Today. Something tells us that even the slow-motion version of JD's embrace with Erika wouldn't ruffle Usha's indifferent feathers. Go figure.
Meanwhile, the vice president also seemed unfazed by all of the chatter. "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," he said during an interview with NBC News about the interest surrounding his wife and her wedding ring (or absence thereof). "With anything in life, you take the good with the bad," he added. According to Vance, he believes his wife is actually excelling in her new role as second lady. And as for their marriage? "It's as strong as it's ever been," he declared. Sure, Jan.