Usha Vance's Excuse For Ditching Her Wedding Ring Has Our BS Radar Going Off
Divorce rumors about Usha Vance and JD Vance have exploded in recent months — and Usha's decision to head out without her wedding ring has sent them into overdrive. She has an excuse perfectly packaged for the press, naturally, but we're not buying it. Between JD accidentally implying that the spark between him and Usha has faded, his publicizing that he wishes she would convert to his chosen faith of Christianity, and JD and Usha's public spat, the internet has been awash with reasons to justify speculating about their marriage. And though neither party had previously paid the rumors any mind, in public at least, Usha's decision to pop up without her ring with Melania Trump at Camp Lejeune last week has forced her (well, her representative at any rate) to address things.
Usha's spokesperson says the internet has it all wrong. While speaking with People, Usha's rep explained away her missing wedding ring by saying that she is "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes." And while the stress of raising children could definitely be a great excuse for anyone to forget something as nonessential as a wedding ring, the response seems a little too convenient. Between the plane ride to North Carolina from D.C. and all of the time spent away, it's not like Usha's kids were around to distract her for the entire day. Plus, we can't help but notice that Usha's ring came off amid the building (albeit unsubstantiated) rumors about JD and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, which arose after they were photographed hugging. Anyway, here's what the internet is saying about Usha's ringless adventure.
Social media speculates about Usha and J.D.'s marriage
Unsurprisingly, the internet has had mixed reactions about Usha Vance popping out in public with her wedding ring. One user, for example, thought that Usha looked happier without said ring and its ties to her husband. Alongside a photo of a smiling Usha not wearing her ring, they tweeted, "She is seemingly happier now than ever." A second user cast doubt on her dishes excuse. "This lady ain't doing any dishes i promise you," they wrote. Meanwhile, a third user claimed that, while Usha seems to be sticking things out with JD, she doesn't want to feel tied to him, either. "She's not divorcing him. She just doesn't want to be reminded that she's married to that idiot," they tweeted.
Another user implied that Usha purposefully left her ring behind to teach JD a lesson after hugging Erika Kirk. "I'm sure she's not splitting from JD. I'm also sure she didn't 'forget' it at home," they tweeted, adding: "Women often do this after public embarrassment. People didn't like the body language w/ Erika and JD, Usha suffered. Now it's HIS turn to be embarrassed." Last, but not least, there were also several people condemning speculators for linking Usha's lack of a wedding ring to a divorce. "A lot of people don't wear rings. Mine drives me crazy but I can't get it off at this point," tweeted one user.
Regardless of where you land on the spectrum of skepticism, it's clear that Usha's decision not to wear her ring has only strengthened the rumor mill.