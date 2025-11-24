Usha Vance's Excuse For Ditching Her Wedding Ring Has Our BS Radar Going Off

Unsurprisingly, the internet has had mixed reactions about Usha Vance popping out in public with her wedding ring. One user, for example, thought that Usha looked happier without said ring and its ties to her husband. Alongside a photo of a smiling Usha not wearing her ring, they tweeted, "She is seemingly happier now than ever." A second user cast doubt on her dishes excuse. "This lady ain't doing any dishes i promise you," they wrote. Meanwhile, a third user claimed that, while Usha seems to be sticking things out with JD, she doesn't want to feel tied to him, either. "She's not divorcing him. She just doesn't want to be reminded that she's married to that idiot," they tweeted.

Another user implied that Usha purposefully left her ring behind to teach JD a lesson after hugging Erika Kirk. "I'm sure she's not splitting from JD. I'm also sure she didn't 'forget' it at home," they tweeted, adding: "Women often do this after public embarrassment. People didn't like the body language w/ Erika and JD, Usha suffered. Now it's HIS turn to be embarrassed." Last, but not least, there were also several people condemning speculators for linking Usha's lack of a wedding ring to a divorce. "A lot of people don't wear rings. Mine drives me crazy but I can't get it off at this point," tweeted one user.

Regardless of where you land on the spectrum of skepticism, it's clear that Usha's decision not to wear her ring has only strengthened the rumor mill.