JD & Usha Vance's Reported Public Spat Had Everyone Picking Sides (Divorce Lawyer WYA)

Even more evidence has emerged giving merit to the divorce rumors surrounding JD Vance and Usha Vance, as the pair apparently had a public falling out. Social media influencer Suzanne Lambert spilled the tea in a video posted to Instagram on July 13, where she shared screenshots of texts from people who were at a restaurant where the second couple was having dinner. The messages Lambert received said that JD and Usha were "rude and miserable" to the staff and were also taking out their sour attitudes on each other.

One server claimed that Usha wasn't enjoying her lovely dinner with her husband because she was focused on the bigger picture of their reportedly struggling marriage. "THIS is what our life should actually be like," Usha reportedly told JD, seemingly referring to finally being able to spend quality time together. "I know, I'm sorry," was JD's response, according to the server.

The video had people popping up in the comments to weigh in on the Vances possibly heading for divorce. Multiple commenters pointed out that Usha was already tired of life in the White House. "This has been well reported. Usha doesn't want to be First Lady and that's her fear," one Instagram user wrote while discussing the possibility of JD eventually running for president. Others believed that the former lawyer made her bed and now had to lie in it. "She is a VOLUNTEER. Not a victim. Zero sympathy for her," one person wrote. "If she wanted a different life then they shouldn't have gotten in bed with T," another added, referring to Donald Trump. One Instagrammer even questioned whether Usha had discovered that JD was cheating on her. In the weeks following their rumored public spat, there was icy behavior between the second couple.