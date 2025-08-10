JD Vance's Wife Usha's Behavior Hints She's Already Tired Of SLOTUS Life

Virtually since the beginning of JD Vance's term as vice president, divorce rumors have swirled around him and his wife, Usha Vance. The former lawyer likely knew being SLOTUS would come with difficulties, but she seemed unprepared for how her husband would treat her while in office. During a rally in March 2025, JD spoke about how his wife had been performing as second lady, which led to an ill-timed joke at her expense. "Because the cameras are all on, anything that I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh and celebrate it," he said. Meanwhile, Usha forced out a laugh as she stood behind her husband. That was only one of the times JD embarrassed Usha.

On Mother's Day, the VP took to X to share a special message. The only issue was, he neglected to personalize it for his wife. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!" he wrote in a post that was akin to an impersonal message you'd find in a card from the discount bin.

That wasn't the only special day when Usha wound up taking a backseat. In June, the couple attended the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade, which also coincided with Donald Trump's birthday. After delivering remarks to the Army and gushing over President Trump, JD shoehorned in a mention of his anniversary. "I would get into trouble if I didn't mention that it's also my wedding anniversary," he said at the tail end of his speech. These incidents seemed to take a toll on Usha. Looking at photos of the second couple's public appearances, it's evident that Usha quickly grew tired of her life as SLOTUS.