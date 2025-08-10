JD Vance's Wife Usha's Behavior Hints She's Already Tired Of SLOTUS Life
Virtually since the beginning of JD Vance's term as vice president, divorce rumors have swirled around him and his wife, Usha Vance. The former lawyer likely knew being SLOTUS would come with difficulties, but she seemed unprepared for how her husband would treat her while in office. During a rally in March 2025, JD spoke about how his wife had been performing as second lady, which led to an ill-timed joke at her expense. "Because the cameras are all on, anything that I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh and celebrate it," he said. Meanwhile, Usha forced out a laugh as she stood behind her husband. That was only one of the times JD embarrassed Usha.
On Mother's Day, the VP took to X to share a special message. The only issue was, he neglected to personalize it for his wife. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!" he wrote in a post that was akin to an impersonal message you'd find in a card from the discount bin.
That wasn't the only special day when Usha wound up taking a backseat. In June, the couple attended the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade, which also coincided with Donald Trump's birthday. After delivering remarks to the Army and gushing over President Trump, JD shoehorned in a mention of his anniversary. "I would get into trouble if I didn't mention that it's also my wedding anniversary," he said at the tail end of his speech. These incidents seemed to take a toll on Usha. Looking at photos of the second couple's public appearances, it's evident that Usha quickly grew tired of her life as SLOTUS.
Usha appeared unhappy at a soccer match
JD Vance and Usha Vance took in a FIFA Club World Cup soccer match in his home state in June 2025. Even though she should have had an enjoyable time watching the game from a suite in Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, Usha displayed gloomy behavior during the event. In photos that captured the couple watching the action, JD sipped from a bottle of water and Usha drank champagne. One pic showed her staring absently at the ground while the vice president spoke to a man seated next to him, and another showed the couple with an open seat between them, making Usha look isolated. The most telling photo caught SLOTUS staring at the ground with her chin resting in one hand and a champagne flute in the other while wearing a look of despondency on her face.
She didn't look thrilled at the Republican National Convention
Perhaps hoping to blend in, Usha Vance wore a sleeveless beige dress for Day 1 of the 2024 Republican National Convention. The unassuming piece had a high collar and a slit up the skirt. The future SLOTUS may not have had much time to prepare her outfit, as this was the same day Donald Trump announced JD Vance as his running mate. Usha flashed a smile while making a grand entrance alongside her husband, but it didn't seem to be a joyous occasion for the former lawyer. While standing next to JD in the crowd, Usha was photographed with her head down and a somber expression. She didn't seem thrilled at the prospect of being the nation's second lady.
Usha looked miserable at the theater
Usha Vance was matching with JD Vance when the pair attended the premiere of "Les Misérables" at the Kennedy Center in June 2025. The second lady was outfitted in a black strapless gown from designer Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss that had a full-length skirt and white accents, which complemented JD's black tux and white shirt. When the couple stopped for snaps on the red carpet, they held hands, but stood with ample space between them. Usha had her hair tied back and wore a tight expression on her face as photographers took pics. It's possible Usha was unimpressed with the painful dad joke JD dropped on X, where he claimed to confuse "Les Mis" with "Sweeney Todd."
She seemed disinterested in Donald Trump's speech
Part of Usha Vance's responsibilities as second lady is attending events with JD Vance, where they listen to Donald Trump deliver speeches. She seemed less-than-thrilled doing so at Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress in March. Even going into the address, SLOTUS didn't appear to put too much thought into her wardrobe, as she wore a cream oversized blazer, matching pleated slacks, and a white top. Photos captured Usha looking either unimpressed or downright annoyed as she sat with the crowd listening to the president. It was difficult to tell if the expression was disapproval or just pure boredom, but the one-time lawyer had difficulty even pretending she was engaged in the speech.
Her thoughts were elsewhere during a memorial service
Usha Vance and JD Vance attended the Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service in May 2025. It was a somber event, and she dressed accordingly in a wool long-sleeve black dress with a high neckline. Of course, this was not an occasion to flash giant smiles, but Usha looked particularly distracted. Multiple shots captured her sitting next to the vice president, who looked on attentively during the ceremony, while Usha's concentration appeared to be focused elsewhere. As she stared off, she wore a steely look on her face.
Usha looked spaced out at the space base
Even when Usha Vance has attempted to branch out on her own as second lady, she has been thwarted. In March 2025, she had planned to visit Greenland, but the trip was changed by JD Vance when he announced he would be joining his wife. During the Greenland visit, Usha displayed icy behavior towards JD when he spoke to soldiers at the US military's Pituffik Space Base. The vice president was seen addressing the crowd while Usha stood dutifully by his side, and she appeared to be spaced out. Just reading body language would suggest she was unimpressed by her husband tagging along on the trip, as she barely appeared to be retaining anything JD said to the soldiers.