JD Vance Accidentally Confirms Wife Usha Isn't The Only Woman On His Mind
JD Vance had a lot to say about how attractive he thinks Sydney Sweeney is when he was asked to weigh in on her controversial ad campaign. While appearing on the "Ruthless Podcast" on August 1, the vice president was asked about the left "attacking Sydney Sweeney" for her American Eagle jeans ad, which became a hot-button issue. "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive [that they are] a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy," JD said through laughter.
JD showed that his wife, Usha Vance, was far from his mind as he rambled on about the "Anyone But You" star's physical attributes. "I mean, it actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have a normal all-American beautiful girl doing a normal jeans ad," the VP added. It was an anti-Democrat tangent that focused on Sweeney's attractiveness as a talking point, with JD repeating his claim that members of the left decided to "attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful." He was attempting to be funny while bashing the Dems, but it came off as thirsty. "So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad and they can't help but freak out," he added.
The gushing comments led to JD being roasted online. "Sydney Sweeney spilling out of a low-cut dress singing happy birthday Mr. Vice President to JD Vance," one X user joked. Others pointed out that the veep's wife was likely displeased. "How has Usha not beat his a** for this?" someone asked. Maybe seeing her husband fawn over Sweeney's looks is why Usha snubbed JD online on his birthday. Days later, Donald Trump also had an inappropriate Sweeney rant.
The theory behind Sydney Sweeney joining the Trump family
Only a few days after JD Vance repeatedly mentioned how "beautiful" he thinks Sydney Sweeney is, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to rant about the "Euphoria" actor. Say what you will about the vice president's comments, but they came after he was led by questioning during an interview. Trump, meanwhile, was unprovoked. "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there," he wrote at the onset of an August 4 post that took aim at "woke" brands. The president's post had all the trappings of a vintage online Trump tirade. After opening with Sweeney's "HOTTEST" campaign and bashing other brands, Trump turned his attention to one of his greatest celebrity foes: Taylor Swift. "Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT," he wrote, with the inference being that Sweeney represented what was "hot," both aesthetically and what was the popular trend.
The rant came a day after Trump was told during a press scrum that "The Voyeurs" actor was a registered Republican. Trump had a creepy grin on his face while discussing Sweeney's American Eagle campaign. "Ohhhhh, now I love her ad. Is that right, is Sydney Sweeney?" he responded, per ABC News.
Trump's obvious interest in the ubiquitous actor had Fox News' Jesse Watters half-jokingly cooking up schemes for Sweeney to join the Trump family. "You know how this ends? She's gonna marry Barron [Trump], and it's going to create the greatest political dynasty in American history," he said after POTUS posted his rant.