JD Vance Accidentally Confirms Wife Usha Isn't The Only Woman On His Mind

JD Vance had a lot to say about how attractive he thinks Sydney Sweeney is when he was asked to weigh in on her controversial ad campaign. While appearing on the "Ruthless Podcast" on August 1, the vice president was asked about the left "attacking Sydney Sweeney" for her American Eagle jeans ad, which became a hot-button issue. "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive [that they are] a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy," JD said through laughter.

JD showed that his wife, Usha Vance, was far from his mind as he rambled on about the "Anyone But You" star's physical attributes. "I mean, it actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have a normal all-American beautiful girl doing a normal jeans ad," the VP added. It was an anti-Democrat tangent that focused on Sweeney's attractiveness as a talking point, with JD repeating his claim that members of the left decided to "attack people as Nazis for thinking Sydney Sweeney is beautiful." He was attempting to be funny while bashing the Dems, but it came off as thirsty. "So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad and they can't help but freak out," he added.

The gushing comments led to JD being roasted online. "Sydney Sweeney spilling out of a low-cut dress singing happy birthday Mr. Vice President to JD Vance," one X user joked. Others pointed out that the veep's wife was likely displeased. "How has Usha not beat his a** for this?" someone asked. Maybe seeing her husband fawn over Sweeney's looks is why Usha snubbed JD online on his birthday. Days later, Donald Trump also had an inappropriate Sweeney rant.