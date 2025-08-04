Trump's Inappropriate Rant On Sydney Sweeney Should Have Melania Drafting Divorce Papers
Donald Trump accidentally confirmed his marriage to Melania Trump is a mess when he posted a rant centered around Sydney Sweeney. On August 4, POTUS unfurled a post on Truth Social that had all the attributes of a classic Trump tirade. "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there," he wrote at the beginning of his post. Donald was referencing the controversial American Eagle ad campaign that showed the "Euphoria" star sensually slipping into a pair of jeans. "It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em Sydney!" Trump added. In the same post, he turned his attention to brands such as Jaguar and Bud Light, and denounced them for being "woke." Donald then shifted his focus to Taylor Swift as he continued discussing hotness. "She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became "NO LONGER HOT," the president wrote near the end of his diatribe.
The focus on Sweeney and her "hottest" ad campaign came after Trump was told by reporters during a presser a day earlier that the actor was Republican. "Ohhhhh, now I love her ad," Donald said, per ABC News.
Predictably, Donald openly gushing over the "Anyone But You" star led to trolling from members of the Twitterati. "Donald Trump calling Sydney Sweeney hot was not on my 2025 bingo card," one person wrote on X. Others pointed out that Sweeney had similarities to another well-known woman infamously linked to Trump. "She is the same age as Stormy Daniels was when that creep paid for sex when he was 60," read one X user's post. Another person shared an AI-generated photo of Trump holding hands with Sweeney. This all came out as hints there was trouble in paradise between Donald and Melania floated around.
Donald Trump hired Melania Trump lookalikes as staffers
Only weeks before Donald Trump had glowing praise for Sydney Sweeney, a report came out that the president went out of his way to hire staffers who were Melania Trump lookalikes. In his book "Fire and Fury," author Michael Wolff recalls his time working inside the White House during the president's first term. "One of the things he is doing is populating his world with women who he, I suppose, in another life or at another stage of life, might have been involved with. I mean, they look like Melania, in fact," Wolff said in a July 19 appearance on "The Daily Beast" podcast. Now, surrounding yourself with women who resemble your wife is one thing, but Wolff thought it was evidence of a fracture in Donald and Melania's marriage. "So they're a kind of sexual surrogacy in its own peculiar fashion," he said of the Melania clones.
Before the Sydney Sweeney incident, it had been an awkward couple of months for the first couple's public love life. Donald threw Melania under the bus while talking about golfing with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau in early June. Speaking to the press while standing next to DeChambeau on a golf course, Donald dropped a double entendre. "My wife says, 'Are you as long as Bryson?' I said, 'Yeah, sort of. Pretty close. It's not close,'" Donald said. When the clip was uploaded to X, multiple people pointed out that the conversation likely never took place because Melania usually stays far from the White House, spending most of her time in New York with their son or at Mar-a-Lago. "Sadly for the old guy, there is no wife at home to talk to," one person noted.