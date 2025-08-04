Trump's Inappropriate Rant On Sydney Sweeney Should Have Melania Drafting Divorce Papers

Donald Trump accidentally confirmed his marriage to Melania Trump is a mess when he posted a rant centered around Sydney Sweeney. On August 4, POTUS unfurled a post on Truth Social that had all the attributes of a classic Trump tirade. "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there," he wrote at the beginning of his post. Donald was referencing the controversial American Eagle ad campaign that showed the "Euphoria" star sensually slipping into a pair of jeans. "It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em Sydney!" Trump added. In the same post, he turned his attention to brands such as Jaguar and Bud Light, and denounced them for being "woke." Donald then shifted his focus to Taylor Swift as he continued discussing hotness. "She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became "NO LONGER HOT," the president wrote near the end of his diatribe.

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025

The focus on Sweeney and her "hottest" ad campaign came after Trump was told by reporters during a presser a day earlier that the actor was Republican. "Ohhhhh, now I love her ad," Donald said, per ABC News.

Predictably, Donald openly gushing over the "Anyone But You" star led to trolling from members of the Twitterati. "Donald Trump calling Sydney Sweeney hot was not on my 2025 bingo card," one person wrote on X. Others pointed out that Sweeney had similarities to another well-known woman infamously linked to Trump. "She is the same age as Stormy Daniels was when that creep paid for sex when he was 60," read one X user's post. Another person shared an AI-generated photo of Trump holding hands with Sweeney. This all came out as hints there was trouble in paradise between Donald and Melania floated around.