Trump Throws Melania Under The Bus With 'Inappropriate' Slip-Up On Golf Course
Did Donald Trump just admit to trouble in paradise with Melania? A clip of the president went viral on June 1, as he admitted his sub-par golfing skills in comparison to U.S. golf pro Bryson DeChambeau. "We play golf a lot together. It's not a very pleasant experience for me 'cause I always consider myself a reasonably long hitter, and then I play with him," Trump said of his drive (via X, formerly Twitter). He continued, "My wife says, 'Are you as long as Bryson?' I said, 'Yeah, sort of. Pretty close. It's not close.'"
Users on X clocked the double entendre in Trump's latter statement. "Are ..... we . ......still talking about golf?" one user wrote. Another opined that Trump is embarrassing and "disrespects his own wife by implying they have those kinds of intimate conversations on the size of...oh I'm sorry he was talking about his tee shot." While Trump's relationship with DeChambeau is strong, the real estate mogul's marriage is looking rocky. "Wow, Melania wants to know how long Bryson is !? I guess those rumors of a major rift between Trump and ol Melania are true," one commenter quipped. Though, others don't buy that Melania would ever say that and just find Trump's golf course behavior tasteless. "This is just inappropriate," someone else commented."I so miss a president who knows how to behave with decorum in public."
DeChambeau calls Trump an ambassador of golf
Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau have formed an unlikely bond, thanks to Trump's love of golf and the Majors champion's mastery of the game. The Republican politician even made an appearance on DeChambeau's YouTube channel, as the pair hit the green in the summer of 2024. That clearly wasn't the last time the golfers putted together; their game led to DeChambeau's June 1 trip to Washington, D.C., and a subsequent visit to the White House, per golf content X page Nuclr Golf.
DeChambeau is taking note of Trump's interest the golf pro leagues. "He loves golf," the LIV Golf star told "Fox & Friends" in April 2025. "I think he's such a great ambassador for the game of golf and for diplomacy, in general." In the same month, Trump called for the merger of the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Tour, two major players in men's professional golf tours. But while Trump voices his desires for the game, social media users can't fathom how much time the commander-in-chief is spending on the course. "Wow. So much to unpack here. But let's just start with the fact Trump is once again playing golf. How many days this years has he played golf?" one X user posted. Another seemingly had the answer: "5 months in [to his second term] 1 month just golfing."