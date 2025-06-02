Trump Throws Melania Under The Bus With 'Inappropriate' Slip-Up On Golf Course

Did Donald Trump just admit to trouble in paradise with Melania? A clip of the president went viral on June 1, as he admitted his sub-par golfing skills in comparison to U.S. golf pro Bryson DeChambeau. "We play golf a lot together. It's not a very pleasant experience for me 'cause I always consider myself a reasonably long hitter, and then I play with him," Trump said of his drive (via X, formerly Twitter). He continued, "My wife says, 'Are you as long as Bryson?' I said, 'Yeah, sort of. Pretty close. It's not close.'"

Users on X clocked the double entendre in Trump's latter statement. "Are ..... we . ......still talking about golf?" one user wrote. Another opined that Trump is embarrassing and "disrespects his own wife by implying they have those kinds of intimate conversations on the size of...oh I'm sorry he was talking about his tee shot." While Trump's relationship with DeChambeau is strong, the real estate mogul's marriage is looking rocky. "Wow, Melania wants to know how long Bryson is !? I guess those rumors of a major rift between Trump and ol Melania are true," one commenter quipped. Though, others don't buy that Melania would ever say that and just find Trump's golf course behavior tasteless. "This is just inappropriate," someone else commented."I so miss a president who knows how to behave with decorum in public."

