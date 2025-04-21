How Trump's Travel Receipts Hint At Trouble In Paradise With Melania

Donald Trump has attended a ton of sporting events (some of which he's competed in himself) in the time since his second inauguration, and that's meant he's done a lot of travel, too. However, far from using any of those getaways to sneak in a baecation, Melania Trump hasn't tagged along for any of them.

As noted by USA Today, not even two and a half months into his presidency, Donald jetted into Florida for sports-related travel a whopping nine times. Of course, that's raised a ton of eyebrows, particularly in the wake of federal job cuts — but it also has us thinking there may be some trouble in paradise. After all, as we said, Melania hasn't been present for any of those trips. This is despite Donald staying at their Mar-a-Lago home for eight of his trips.

Now, it's no secret that Melania isn't exactly opposed to doing her own thing while Donald does his. Who can forget that during her husband's first administration, Melania delayed her move to the White House for a whopping five months? Having said that, insiders have since pointed out that Melania leads a lonely life as first lady and prefers being in Florida, as that's where most of her friends are based. Speaking to Page Six about it, one insider claimed that it was in Palm Beach where "she's made a tight circle of close friends who she trusts and likes to spend time with." With that in mind, the fact that she didn't tag along for any of her husband's visits back to their Palm Beach pad is a little odd. However, there's a twist: Melania hasn't been absent from Palm Beach or Mar-a-Lago so much as she just hasn't been with her husband.

