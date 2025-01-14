Melania Trump Subtly Confirms She Doesn't Have Donald Wrapped Around Her Finger
Donald and Melania Trump are marking 20 years of marriage in 2025, yet the true nature of their relationship remains shrouded in mystery. Speculation often paints their union as a business arrangement, though both insist they're deeply in love. While it's easy to assume Melania's got him wrapped around her perfectly manicured finger, especially with her sporadic appearances during Donald's campaigns, that might not be the full story.
Now, let's not pretend Donald doesn't listen to his wife. According to The "Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump" by Mary Jordan, Melania wields plenty of behind-the-scenes power. "Melania is very behind-the-scenes but unbelievably influential," former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said (via The Hill). "She is not one to go in and say, 'Hire this person, fire this person.' But she lets the president know what she thinks, and he takes her views very seriously," and apparently, he "tends to agree with her." That influence even extends to his not-so-healthy lifestyle, with Melania reportedly urging him to swap his usual diet (mostly composed of junk, FYI) for healthier options. "RFK Jr. and Melania are 'ganging up' on the President-elect to eat in a more healthy way. Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies for energy and to improve his overall well-being," an insider told Page Six.
Then again, not all of Melania's advice lands. Some things, it seems, are non-negotiable — because even with Melania nudging him in one direction, Donald is still very much Donald.
Donald apparently doesn't always take Melania's advice
Melania Trump offered a bit more insight into her marriage with Donald Trump during an interview with Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends." As it turns out, they don't always see eye to eye, with Melania sharing that Donald's decisions sometimes clash with her opinions — but she's not losing sleep over it. "I don't always agree [with] what my husband is saying or doing.. and that's okay," she said, adding that she's not shy about voicing her opinions but doesn't expect Donald to follow through every time. "I give him my advice and sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn't... and that's okay."
Melania also addressed the less-than-warm reception she got as first lady, blaming it on people not "understanding" her approach. But make no mistake — she's not there to function as decoration. "Maybe some people they see me as just a wife of a president. But I'm standing on my own two feet, independent," she added. "I have my own thoughts. I have my own yes and no."
And for those wondering if Melania will pull a disappearing act when Donald reclaims the Oval Office, she's already set the record straight. Unlike in the past when she hesitated on moving into the White House, she's more than ready this time around and isn't planning to be a part-time first lady. "When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York," she declared. "When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."