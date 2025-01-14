Melania Trump Subtly Confirms She Doesn't Have Donald Wrapped Around Her Finger

Donald and Melania Trump are marking 20 years of marriage in 2025, yet the true nature of their relationship remains shrouded in mystery. Speculation often paints their union as a business arrangement, though both insist they're deeply in love. While it's easy to assume Melania's got him wrapped around her perfectly manicured finger, especially with her sporadic appearances during Donald's campaigns, that might not be the full story.

Now, let's not pretend Donald doesn't listen to his wife. According to The "Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump" by Mary Jordan, Melania wields plenty of behind-the-scenes power. "Melania is very behind-the-scenes but unbelievably influential," former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said (via The Hill). "She is not one to go in and say, 'Hire this person, fire this person.' But she lets the president know what she thinks, and he takes her views very seriously," and apparently, he "tends to agree with her." That influence even extends to his not-so-healthy lifestyle, with Melania reportedly urging him to swap his usual diet (mostly composed of junk, FYI) for healthier options. "RFK Jr. and Melania are 'ganging up' on the President-elect to eat in a more healthy way. Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies for energy and to improve his overall well-being," an insider told Page Six.

Then again, not all of Melania's advice lands. Some things, it seems, are non-negotiable — because even with Melania nudging him in one direction, Donald is still very much Donald.