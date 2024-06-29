Signs Melania Trump Doesn't Want To Live In The White House Again

It's hard not to perceive Melania Trump's absence at Donald Trump's first 2024 residential debate as a pointed message to her husband: This journey is yours and yours alone, big guy. It's also fun to imagine Melania holed up in Trump Tower like a Midas-ified knockoff of Queen Elsa from "Frozen." Maybe she's in there singing "Let It Go" to Donald when the topic of his campaign comes up.

In a May 2023 interview with Fox News, the enigmatic former first lady insisted she's totally on board with her husband's attempt to get back into the Oval Office without any assistance from members of the J6 Prison Choir. But this doesn't necessarily mean she has to help him get there or join him at the White House if he does win the presidency. In recent years, several reports have suggested Melania would prefer to be a one-and-done first lady. "Being first lady again is not what she wants," a person with knowledge of her views on the matter told CNN in 2021. In June 2024, other Melania scholars who apparently understand the inner workings of her mind explained to Axios how she might navigate a second Donald presidency. They think she'd turn the first lady role into an unpaid part-time gig by only going to D.C. for major events.

For a long time now, there have been signs that Melania would rather not resume her former duties.