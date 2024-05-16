Melania Trump Reportedly Won't Shed Her Helicopter Mom Ways As Barron Heads To College

When you think of college, you may think of parties, friends, and yes, some academics, but college may look a little different to Barron Trump. He's the former president's son, but that's not the only reason his experience may be unconventional, because Melania Trump isn't planning on shedding her mama bear instincts even as he heads off to college.

The former first lady has always been protective over her one and only son and many wondered how she would handle Barron taking the next step in his life. Barron is rumored to have made his college decision, and will reportedly be attending New York University, otherwise known as NYU. NYU is a long way from Florida, where Melania is currently living, but if you thought the distance would keep her protective ways at bay, think again.

Barron's college plans have made many wonder what this means for Melania, but a source revealed to People that the former first lady will be just as present throughout Barron's college career as she has been with his previous schooling. They said, "Melania will keep her hand on Barron's future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years. He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future." The former model has Barron under her wing and isn't letting him completely leave the nest without her.