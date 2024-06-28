Melania's Absence At 2024 Debate Is The Cherry On Trump's Humiliating Marriage

Another day, another critical event, and Melania Trump's plans for the campaign trail are still more unclear than ever. The former first lady seems determined to sit out her husband Donald Trump's latest presidential bid, leaving us all wondering if there's trouble in paradise or if she simply has better things to do than dabble in politics.

Just before the first 2024 presidential campaign event kicked off, CNN confirmed Melania was once again MIA. "We are just now learning more about the whereabouts of the woman who is not in this picture: The former first lady, Melania Trump. Where is she?" CNN anchor Erin Burnett said. Staying clear of her husband's hush money trial is one thing, but dodging the entire campaign? That's a whole other story. While she stood by Donald when he launched his campaign in 2022, she has been conspicuously absent from rallies and primary wins. Her only appearances? Fundraisers, where the goal was to reel in more donors. On the flip side, Dr. Jill Biden has been a constant presence, cheering on Joe Biden and boosting his morale. "We're almost there. I know Joe's ready to go," she said at a fundraising event in Atlanta. "He's prepared; he's confident. You've all seen him today. You know what a great debater he is."

And Melania? Who knows when or if she'll show up next. Per experts, her absence is meant to send a message.