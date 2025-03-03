Melania Trump's Reported Lonely Life As First Lady Explains So Much About Barron

It's no secret that Melania Trump is considered aloof and reserved, which can also be said about her son Barron Trump. The first lady is said to keep her circle of friends small, and a source revealed to Page Six that she considers her handful of Palm Beach pals her besties.

One reported reason she holds back is because a former friend of Melania's spilled secrets about the Trump family. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, an ex-aide whom Melania had known for over 15 years, wrote a tell-all book titled, "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady." The insider shared, "Melania simply hasn't found a political friend group in DC, so when she goes she's relatively isolated. She doesn't trust Washington, which is filled with leakers and people whose loyalties change with every poll and election." The unnamed source added that when Melania is in New York City, she spends her time with Barron, who is currently living in Trump Tower while attending New York University.

As her only child, it's no wonder Barron has a super-close relationship with Melania. The FLOTUS' photographer Regine Mahaux told Hello!, "Barron is happy and proud and she's really proud of him. The connection there is very special. I'm so happy about what Barron has become." Like Melania, Barron is apparently not the most sociable, and despite being a college student at one of NYC's hottest campuses, the freshman is viewed as elusive as ever.