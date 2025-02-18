Barron Trump's NYU Classmates Go To Desperate Lengths To Get His Attention

Barron Trump has been quietly attending New York University since September 2024, but it appears his classmates want to see more of him. In a Vanity Fair interview about the college student, the then-president of the NYU chapter of College Republicans of America (CRA), Kaya Walker, said of Trump, "He's sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home." According to her, a professor even once quipped that the elusive first son doesn't fit in with the other students. If Walker hoped to get Barron to notice her GOP-friendly organization by talking about him, her ploy backfired.

Walker's comments sparked outrage amongst other CRA members across the country, and she was forced to resign from her position. "We have been made aware of a statement made by the NYU chapter President that does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization. Though Vanity Fair and The Independent unfairly framed what was said, upon review, we still found it to be inappropriate. The NYC chapter President submitted her resignation last night," the organization posted on X, formerly Twitter. The CRA then invited Barron to join it, so perhaps some members were angling to befriend the influential first son.

Responses to Walker's interview were divided. One X user wrote, "She wanted her 15 minutes of fame. Now begone!" However, another shared, "I'm struggling to see what she said so bad?? Maybe oddity wasn't the best choice of wording — but I think she meant he doesn't hang around campus like the others. Am I interpreting it differently?" The poster wasn't wrong, and according to reports, Trump is a bit of a recluse on campus who has found a group of friends with similar interests.