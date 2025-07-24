Trump's Reported Obsession With Melania Clones Puts Their Sham Marriage On Blast

Donald Trump appears to be working overtime to try to quell rampant divorce rumors by surrounding himself with clones of his wife, Melania Trump, whenever she disappears from public view. During his criminal trial, for example, the First Lady was nowhere to be found, and in her place was Donald's political adviser and her uncanny look-alike, Margo Martin. This pattern persisted even during the election season, with Donald regularly appearing alongside Martin and another Melania double, Alina Habba, to, perhaps, mask his wife's absence. Michael Wolff, who spent several months inside the White House while writing his 2018 book "Fire and Fury," said this was a classic move straight out of Donald's playbook.

Appearing on Sunday's episode of "The Daily Beast" podcast, Wolff recalled noticing a pattern among the president's female staffers regarding how they dressed and carried themselves. "Every woman that I [saw there] has long hair, worn down, skirts above the knee — and this was in the winter — and high boots. And literally, every single one," he said. Noting that 47 is well past his sexual phase, Wolff added, "One of the things he is doing is populating his world with women who he, I suppose, in another life or another stage of life, might have been involved with. I mean, they look like Melania, in fact. So they're a kind of sexual surrogacy in its own peculiar fashion."

His apparent obsession with surrounding himself with Melania clones only highlights the bitter truth that Donald's marriage is in total shambles. Earlier, the Trump biographer ignited the divorce whispers with just three words: "They are separated." As Wolff told "The Daily Beast" podcast, "They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage, and I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives."