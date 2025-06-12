Trump Accidentally Let It Slip That His Marriage To Melania Is A Mess

May 2025 saw Brigitte Macron rival Will Smith for the slap heard around the world, and unsurprisingly, Donald Trump was asked to weigh in with his thoughts on the matter. However, let's just say his response had some questioning whether everything was okay in the executive residence.

Advertisement

ICYMI, Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron made headlines for more than just a state visit when they touched down in Vietnam on May 25. As their airplane's door was opened, the French president could be seen off to the side. Seconds later, an arm in a red blazer emerged, shoving his face. Emmanuel realized the press had seen it all happen, gave an amused wave, then hurried back into the plane where he couldn't be seen. The couple exited the aircraft a little while later — Brigitte in a red blazer, looking annoyed with her much-younger husband. Emmanuel has since said they were play-fighting and that the global reaction has been overblown.

As for where Donald came in, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the president to weight in, specifically pressing for any advice he'd give his French counterpart. Enter this pearl of wisdom: "Make sure the door remains closed." Although he probably intended it as a joke, many took it as an opportunity to hint at trouble in POTUS's own marriage. "The king of hiding stuff," wrote one X user. Another mused that Melania Trump might have shoved him in the past, too. However, the biggest zinger came from a YouTube commenter who zoned in on the rumors of trouble in paradise. "At least Macron's wife spends time with him," they wrote — and we've got to wonder just how many layers of spray tan it would take for burn ointment to do its thing.

Advertisement