Trump Accidentally Let It Slip That His Marriage To Melania Is A Mess
May 2025 saw Brigitte Macron rival Will Smith for the slap heard around the world, and unsurprisingly, Donald Trump was asked to weigh in with his thoughts on the matter. However, let's just say his response had some questioning whether everything was okay in the executive residence.
ICYMI, Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron made headlines for more than just a state visit when they touched down in Vietnam on May 25. As their airplane's door was opened, the French president could be seen off to the side. Seconds later, an arm in a red blazer emerged, shoving his face. Emmanuel realized the press had seen it all happen, gave an amused wave, then hurried back into the plane where he couldn't be seen. The couple exited the aircraft a little while later — Brigitte in a red blazer, looking annoyed with her much-younger husband. Emmanuel has since said they were play-fighting and that the global reaction has been overblown.
As for where Donald came in, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the president to weight in, specifically pressing for any advice he'd give his French counterpart. Enter this pearl of wisdom: "Make sure the door remains closed." Although he probably intended it as a joke, many took it as an opportunity to hint at trouble in POTUS's own marriage. "The king of hiding stuff," wrote one X user. Another mused that Melania Trump might have shoved him in the past, too. However, the biggest zinger came from a YouTube commenter who zoned in on the rumors of trouble in paradise. "At least Macron's wife spends time with him," they wrote — and we've got to wonder just how many layers of spray tan it would take for burn ointment to do its thing.
Many have questions about what's up with the Trumps
The comment about Melania Trump not spending time with her husband certainly wasn't in isolation. Many have pointed out that the first lady seems to be MIA yet again (after an already not-super-present go in Donald Trump's first administration). In fact, in early May 2025, The New York Times wrote that, in the time since her husband's January inauguration, the amount of time she'd spent at The White House came to less than a fortnight. The outlet also pointed out that Melania hasn't even had much of a presence in the East Wing.
Mere days after The New York Times' piece on Melania's whereabouts was published, one of Donald's (notably not complimentary) biographers took things a step further and even ignited divorce rumors. Michael Wolff told "The Daily Beast" podcast that all signs actually seemed to point to the first couple being separated. "They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage, and I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives ... The marriage is crumbling," Wolff mused. Of course, as we said, Wolff isn't exactly a fan of Donald, having authored a book trilogy about the chaos in Trump's first presidency. As such, it's not exactly surprising that the administration's response was a brutal one. "He is an imbecile of the highest order and his Trump Derangement Syndrome-addled brain has caused him to lead a miserable existence devoid of reality," Steven Cheung told the Independent. It's kinda giving the communications director doth protest too much.
Other than the insult-laden response from Cheung, we aren't expecting Donald and Melania to say much more. Indicative of Donald practicing what he preaches? Maybe. Then again, something tells us Donald isn't seeing much of his wife behind closed doors, either.