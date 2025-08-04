Trump Seems To Know All About Sydney Sweeney (& His Grin Couldn't Be Creepier)
Sydney Sweeney is currently facing backlash for her recent ad campaign with American Eagle over its controversial slogan, which many have deemed problematic. The clip, which has since been taken down from the company's channels but continues to make the rounds on X and TikTok, features the "Euphoria" star slipping into a pair of jeans while talking about genetics. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue," she says, before a text pans across the screen: "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans." (Get it?) The pile-on was swift, with many viewers accusing Sweeney and American Eagle of promoting eugenics and pandering to the male gaze. As the internet erupted, one unlikely figure came to Sweeney's defense, President Donald J. Trump, who responded favorably once informed of her political leanings.
I've lost count of how many Hollywood agents rejected me, saying 'white blondes' are the least in demand.
Sydney Sweeney is undeniably blessed with great genes.
Do you support her American Eagle ad? pic.twitter.com/YLuJjnomY9
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 29, 2025
Speaking with reporters on August 3, the divisive politician could barely contain his glee upon learning from a journalist that Sweeney is a registered Republican. "She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad," Trump quipped. "Is that right? Is Sydney Sweeney...?" With a smirk, he added, "You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's one I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."
Sweeney herself has yet to address the controversy surrounding her American Eagle ad as of this writing. Previously, however, she faced political backlash from fans for throwing a seemingly MAGA-themed birthday bash for her mother, which she eventually addressed on X, formerly Twitter. Aside from Trump, another famous Republican also jumped to Sweeney's defense amid the uproar.
JD Vance defended Sydney Sweeney from 'unhinged Dems'
Appearing on "The Ruthless" podcast, the ever-shady JD Vance also weighed in on the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney's viral ad in partnership with American Eagle. During the interview, the vice president defended "The White Lotus" actor against what he described as a meltdown from "unhinged Democrats," stressing that their reactions said more about them than Sweeney. "My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy," JD sneered. "I mean, it actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have like a normal, all-American beautiful girl, doing like a normal jeans ad ... and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it's like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?"
Republican senator Ted Cruz also entered the fray, taking to X to criticize the backlash against Sweeney's American Eagle campaign. Sharing a New York Post article unpacking the controversy, Cruz blasted the "crazy Left" for turning on beautiful women like Sweeney. He also retweeted a post comparing the bombshell star to Rachel Levine, suggesting that liberals consider the latter more attractive, and added a brief caption: "Fact check: True."
Despite the outrage, the team behind American Eagle stood by its campaign in a brief but defiant statement shared on Instagram on August 2. "'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always has been about the jeans. Her jeans, her story," the brand said. "We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their own way. Great jeans look good on everyone," the statement concluded.