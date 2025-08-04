Trump Seems To Know All About Sydney Sweeney (& His Grin Couldn't Be Creepier)

Sydney Sweeney is currently facing backlash for her recent ad campaign with American Eagle over its controversial slogan, which many have deemed problematic. The clip, which has since been taken down from the company's channels but continues to make the rounds on X and TikTok, features the "Euphoria" star slipping into a pair of jeans while talking about genetics. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue," she says, before a text pans across the screen: "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans." (Get it?) The pile-on was swift, with many viewers accusing Sweeney and American Eagle of promoting eugenics and pandering to the male gaze. As the internet erupted, one unlikely figure came to Sweeney's defense, President Donald J. Trump, who responded favorably once informed of her political leanings.

I've lost count of how many Hollywood agents rejected me, saying 'white blondes' are the least in demand. Sydney Sweeney is undeniably blessed with great genes. Do you support her American Eagle ad? pic.twitter.com/YLuJjnomY9 — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 29, 2025

Speaking with reporters on August 3, the divisive politician could barely contain his glee upon learning from a journalist that Sweeney is a registered Republican. "She's a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad," Trump quipped. "Is that right? Is Sydney Sweeney...?" With a smirk, he added, "You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's one I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic."

Sweeney herself has yet to address the controversy surrounding her American Eagle ad as of this writing. Previously, however, she faced political backlash from fans for throwing a seemingly MAGA-themed birthday bash for her mother, which she eventually addressed on X, formerly Twitter. Aside from Trump, another famous Republican also jumped to Sweeney's defense amid the uproar.