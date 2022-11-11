Sydney Sweeney Directly Addresses The Backlash Over Her Mother's Birthday Party
Sydney Sweeney received some serious backlash in August after posting about her mother's "surprise hoedown" 60th birthday party in Idaho, per People. Sweeney's brother, Trent, posted photos on Instagram showing that some of the guests were wearing red "Make Sixty Great Again" hats, which seemed to play off of Donald Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again."
Another guest wore a "Blue Lives Matter" T-shirt, which did not go unnoticed by social media users. Sweeney's posts surrounding the birthday party instantly went viral and caused an internet frenzy. It was clear that many were disappointed with the actor, and the news seemingly reached the "Euphoria" star.
Sweeney took to Twitter and said, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention." She added, "Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!" This statement seemingly only made things worse.
One social media user tweeted, "If Sydney Sweeney disagreed with her parents' politics she'd say that. notice that she said it was 'innocent' instead. meanwhile the innocence is bigotry." Another said, "We don't need to make assumptions. It's so clear what your entire family stands for. The fact that you're making excuses for them says a lot about you."
Although the birthday party took place months ago, the situation is still a topic of conversation regarding the actor, and, recently, Sweeney finally decided to address the backlash.
Sydney Sweeney doesn't know how to fix the situation
In her recent cover story for British GQ, Sydney Sweeney finally addressed the backlash she received in regards to her mother's controversial 60th birthday party in August, per E! News. The actor seemed to feel defeated when it came to the situation. "Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It's been turning into a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track," she said. "My family doesn't understand me or the world I'm in anymore."
Although the "Euphoria" star didn't reveal her family's political views or give any insight into the inspiration for the party's theme, Sweeney did provide some context on her family's troubled background. She explained that some of her family members struggle with substance abuse. "I've never actually tried any drug, never drank, because I've seen my aunts, uncles, cousins, and the effect not just on that person but the community surrounding them," she said.
Sweeney seemed to hint at the party's backlash again by saying, "It's hard to watch someone want to destroy themselves. It's hard when people judge people they don't know."
These comments have seemingly caused more criticism of Sweeney. In response to this interview, one social media user tweeted, "All Sydney Sweeney had to say was that she doesn't support Trump but she's point blank avoiding saying that so clearly does." And many others are continuing to scrutinize the actor online.