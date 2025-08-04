Usha Vance's Snub Of JD's Birthday Suggests The Divorce Rumors Aren't Baloney
More evidence is mounting that the troubled marriage rumors for JD Vance and Usha Vance have merit, as she snubbed the vice president on his birthday. When he celebrated the milestone on August 2, it garnered attention from a few notable women in the Republican Party. Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a flattering photo of the VP on her Instagram page with "Happy Birthday!" written across the image. Kristi Noem took to X to send out birthday love. "Please join me in wishing a very happy birthday to @VP JD Vance! Thank you for all your service and sacrifice for our country!" she wrote. Even the official White House Instagram account gave him a birthday shoutout — but it should be noted that its post featured a photo of JD and Donald Trump instead of one with his wife. Meanwhile, Usha was radio silent on her husband's big day.
JD's birthday came and went without so much as a peep from Usha. Her last Instagram post came a few days earlier, on July 29, to promote her Summer Reads program at the Ohio State Fair. The second lady also failed to post anything on X, where she has not been active since early June. Even if birthdays are not a big occasion in their household, it was surprising to see the former lawyer neglect to make a modicum of effort to celebrate JD.
Usha did take time to make a Father's Day post for JD back in June, when she uploaded a three-photo carousel to Instagram. There were a few adorable snaps of JD with their kids, but the caption was bereft of any true feeling. It's possible that Usha has built some resentment for how JD had virtually ignored her on previous notable dates.
JD Vance embarrassed Usha Vance on their anniversary
Perhaps Usha Vance didn't feel inclined to send gushing birthday wishes to JD Vance because of how he had treated her on previous big days. On their anniversary, JD made a boneheaded move by giving more attention to Donald Trump than to his own wife. On June 14th, the Vances gathered with Donald Trump for a parade that celebrated the 250th birthday of the Army, which was also the president's birthday, as JD noted in his speech to the crowd. "June the 14th is, of course, the birthday of the Army. It is, of course, the birthday of the president of the United States, and happy birthday, Mr. President," JD said while holding for applause. It also happened to be his wedding anniversary with Usha, which he managed to mention in cringeworthy fashion right after. "I would get into trouble if I didn't mention that it's also my wedding anniversary," he added.
That wasn't the only time JD slighted his wife on a special day. A month earlier, the VP took to X, where he posted a Mother's Day message that was devoid of any true emotion. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!" JD wrote without mentioning Usha or his "wife" specifically.
Prior to those snubs, Usha dropped hints that her relationship with JD had rocky moments from the beginning. During an interview with Diya TV in June, SLOTUS spoke about how she and JD shared similar schedules in college. "So we were just sorta stuck together whether we wanted to be or not," Usha said, half-jokingly. She added that early on, she was the "brakes" in their relationship, as she was more focused on schooling than romance.