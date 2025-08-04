Usha Vance's Snub Of JD's Birthday Suggests The Divorce Rumors Aren't Baloney

More evidence is mounting that the troubled marriage rumors for JD Vance and Usha Vance have merit, as she snubbed the vice president on his birthday. When he celebrated the milestone on August 2, it garnered attention from a few notable women in the Republican Party. Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a flattering photo of the VP on her Instagram page with "Happy Birthday!" written across the image. Kristi Noem took to X to send out birthday love. "Please join me in wishing a very happy birthday to @VP JD Vance! Thank you for all your service and sacrifice for our country!" she wrote. Even the official White House Instagram account gave him a birthday shoutout — but it should be noted that its post featured a photo of JD and Donald Trump instead of one with his wife. Meanwhile, Usha was radio silent on her husband's big day.

JD's birthday came and went without so much as a peep from Usha. Her last Instagram post came a few days earlier, on July 29, to promote her Summer Reads program at the Ohio State Fair. The second lady also failed to post anything on X, where she has not been active since early June. Even if birthdays are not a big occasion in their household, it was surprising to see the former lawyer neglect to make a modicum of effort to celebrate JD.

Usha did take time to make a Father's Day post for JD back in June, when she uploaded a three-photo carousel to Instagram. There were a few adorable snaps of JD with their kids, but the caption was bereft of any true feeling. It's possible that Usha has built some resentment for how JD had virtually ignored her on previous notable dates.