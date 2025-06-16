Usha Vance's Father's Day Ode To JD Won't Help Those Divorce Rumors
Usha Vance's latest ode to her husband, JD Vance, has done little to quell the pesky divorce rumors encircling their marriage. On June 15, Usha took to Instagram to honor the vice president with a post for Father's Day. She shared several photos of JD interacting with their children, but no photos of them together. And though Usha appeared in the cover photo of the carousel, she was seated several chairs away from her husband. "Happy Father's Day to @vp — who's planned his big day around reading books, hunting for insects, building with Legos, and giving baths — and to my own father," she wrote in the caption. "We love you, today and every day!" While Usha's words definitely helped to instill a little sentimental value into the post, overall, it lacked any overwhelming sense of affection.
The Father's Day post that Usha Vance constructed for JD Vance may have seemed a little impersonal, but it's not like he didn't have it coming. Roughly a month ago, JD totally snubbed Usha on Mother's Day by posting a broad, impersonal Mother's Day message of his own. In case you missed it — which there wasn't much to miss — JD took to X to write, "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!" And yes, it could be argued that this message was for every mother, including his own wife, but when it was posted without a separate, special message for Usha, it did little to evoke feelings of positive affection between them.
Usha Vance is focused on her summer reading program
Interestingly, Usha Vance didn't even bother to post JD Vance's Father's Day message to her account on X. As of write time, her most recent post, promoting her summer reading program, was posted on June 1. "The Second Lady Summer Reading Challenge is here! Click the link in bio for additional details," read the caption. "#2ndLadySummerReads." The post featured visual aids directing children to the White House page where they can download a form to track their reading over the summer. Of course, a post promoting literacy among children is well worth the social media real estate. We're just pointing out that JD's Father's Day post didn't make the cut — that's all.
In the meantime, Usha has her hands full with her summer reading challenge, which she promoted during an appearance on Fox News. "I'm aware of these kind of bigger problems, right?" She said during the broadcast. "The decline in reading scores. The persistent problems, summer learning loss. And so on. And my goal is to try to come up with small ways in which I can use my platform to counteract some of those issues." With that said, Usha is aware that the program, designed to encourage children to read 12 books over the summer, isn't the "end-all, be-all." She continued, "In my mind, it's a proof of concept. We're trying to make things work. We're going to see how they work."
Yeah, that definitely has to be more fulfilling than dodging divorce rumors about JD.