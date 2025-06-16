Usha Vance's Father's Day Ode To JD Won't Help Those Divorce Rumors

Usha Vance's latest ode to her husband, JD Vance, has done little to quell the pesky divorce rumors encircling their marriage. On June 15, Usha took to Instagram to honor the vice president with a post for Father's Day. She shared several photos of JD interacting with their children, but no photos of them together. And though Usha appeared in the cover photo of the carousel, she was seated several chairs away from her husband. "Happy Father's Day to @vp — who's planned his big day around reading books, hunting for insects, building with Legos, and giving baths — and to my own father," she wrote in the caption. "We love you, today and every day!" While Usha's words definitely helped to instill a little sentimental value into the post, overall, it lacked any overwhelming sense of affection.

The Father's Day post that Usha Vance constructed for JD Vance may have seemed a little impersonal, but it's not like he didn't have it coming. Roughly a month ago, JD totally snubbed Usha on Mother's Day by posting a broad, impersonal Mother's Day message of his own. In case you missed it — which there wasn't much to miss — JD took to X to write, "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!" And yes, it could be argued that this message was for every mother, including his own wife, but when it was posted without a separate, special message for Usha, it did little to evoke feelings of positive affection between them.