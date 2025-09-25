JD Vance Accidentally Implied The Spark With Wife Usha Has Fizzled Out

Vice President JD Vance really stepped into it during an August 2025 appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," when he accidentally implied that the spark between him and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, had fizzled out, signaling yet again that his marriage is in trouble. "It used to be, you know, go to a local bar in Cincinnati and hang out," he recalled about the couple's date nights pre-vice presidency. "Now it's like, make a cocktail at home and sit outside on the porch. That's the thing that I probably most miss," he lamented.

But that's not all. He also divulged that in an effort to keep their marriage "solid," he had implemented a monthly husband-wife book club. "I actually came up with this idea, and it's one of my better ideas as a husband," he said. While he admitted that the couple had "fallen a little bit behind," since he was elected as vice president, he said they had still managed to finish two books together during his time in office. "I'm currently working on the third. She's done with it. But like actually forcing us to do something together that makes us think, that makes us talk, that gives us something that we're sort of thinking about and talking about at the exact same time. That's been very good."