JD Vance Accidentally Implied The Spark With Wife Usha Has Fizzled Out
Vice President JD Vance really stepped into it during an August 2025 appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," when he accidentally implied that the spark between him and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, had fizzled out, signaling yet again that his marriage is in trouble. "It used to be, you know, go to a local bar in Cincinnati and hang out," he recalled about the couple's date nights pre-vice presidency. "Now it's like, make a cocktail at home and sit outside on the porch. That's the thing that I probably most miss," he lamented.
But that's not all. He also divulged that in an effort to keep their marriage "solid," he had implemented a monthly husband-wife book club. "I actually came up with this idea, and it's one of my better ideas as a husband," he said. While he admitted that the couple had "fallen a little bit behind," since he was elected as vice president, he said they had still managed to finish two books together during his time in office. "I'm currently working on the third. She's done with it. But like actually forcing us to do something together that makes us think, that makes us talk, that gives us something that we're sort of thinking about and talking about at the exact same time. That's been very good."
Expert matchmaker says JD Vance is 'on the right track' with his book club idea
Following Vice President JD Vance's on-air marital confession, we connected with one expert to get her take on what this might mean for the future of the vice president and second lady's marriage and how they might be able to get back on track. "They seem to be a bit rocky right now," matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti noted. "It's hard because of public life, pressure, work, and children," she explained. Still, she was careful to give credit where credit was due. "JD has it right to begin with when he suggested the book club. He hasn't abandoned it altogether; he just hasn't been able to read as many books as normal. He is on the right track, though, because being intentional is the key to prioritizing their relationship."
According to Trombetti, the couple should make every effort to spend as much time together as possible. "Whether it's just being together at a public event with a private dinner to follow or not, shows support, love, and caring," she explained. She also advised that JD and Usha should start implementing some "little couple rituals." Trombetti said things like "text and call every night before bed when apart, video chatting, or sending flirty texts will really help." The goal is simply to "make time to actually talk about their day, their relationship, and all the good things like hopes and dreams."
JD Vance could take a page out of George Clooney's playbook
Fortunately, expert matchmaker Susan Trombetti is adamant that there are a few other things high-profile and busy couples like Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance can do to course correct a marriage that has gone stale — especially as it relates to spicing up a bland date night. "When it comes to simple things that can be done to strengthen their relationship, intentional acts and scheduling of alone time together is what will work with any couple, including them," Trombetti advised. She added, "Just because they can't go out without being recognized doesn't mean they can't have a special date night in, or on the rooftop of a restaurant behind a potted plant that obscures them from view."
Trombetti also advised that JD should take every opportunity to put his wife first. Never forget his embarrassing anniversary shoutout at the United States Army 250th Anniversary Parade, wherein he proceeded to pull the ultimate bonehead move and give his boss, President Donald Trump, a birthday shoutout before acknowledging his wife and their wedding anniversary. Cue the facepalm emoji. "She needs to know she is still his priority and is special to him," Trombetti said. To that end, Trombetti also pointed out that public praise and flattery "can go a long way," citing George Clooney as an example and his tendency to make over his wife, international law and human rights attorney Amal Clooney, in public.