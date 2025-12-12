Candace Owens Takes Another Swipe At Erika Kirk & Uses Meghan Markle As The Knife

So much for Candace Owens promising to quit discussing Charlie Kirk conspiracies if his widow asked her to. In the wake of Erika Kirk's request to do just that, the podcaster doubled down — and managed to bring Meghan Markle into it too. If ever there was a sign of the times, this would be it. On the off chance you haven't been following Owens' beef with Erika, we'll start with the latter's Fox News interview. Asked to address the questions surrounding where Charlie's body was buried, Erika became visibly angry, asking in part, "Can I have one thing? Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred? Where my husband is laid to rest?" Cue Owens' response on her eponymous podcast.

While she agreed at face value, the outspoken commentator shared, "Because we are dealing with the subject of Erika Kirk, and what transpired immediately following Charlie's assassination, this is going to be read as Meghan Markle syndrome [...] where you want privacy when you want it, but you want publicity whenever you want it. And that just doesn't work," (via YouTube). Yikes. We'd ask someone to check on the Duchess of Sussex, but this isn't the first time Candace Owens has put Meghan Markle on blast.

It's worth noting that the royal defector wasn't the only celebrity that the controversial podcaster brought up while slating Erika's private-versus-public debacle. She also mentioned Bethenny Frankel. Granted, Owens wasn't criticizing the "Real Housewives of New York City" alum, but wholeheartedly backing Frankel's stance on not being able to choose what was public and what wasn't, arguing that the same applies to Erika's situation. Notably, Bethenny Frankel has also called Meghan Markle out in the past for doing that. On second thoughts, maybe someone should check on the "Suits" alum.