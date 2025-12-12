Candace Owens Takes Another Swipe At Erika Kirk & Uses Meghan Markle As The Knife
So much for Candace Owens promising to quit discussing Charlie Kirk conspiracies if his widow asked her to. In the wake of Erika Kirk's request to do just that, the podcaster doubled down — and managed to bring Meghan Markle into it too. If ever there was a sign of the times, this would be it. On the off chance you haven't been following Owens' beef with Erika, we'll start with the latter's Fox News interview. Asked to address the questions surrounding where Charlie's body was buried, Erika became visibly angry, asking in part, "Can I have one thing? Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred? Where my husband is laid to rest?" Cue Owens' response on her eponymous podcast.
While she agreed at face value, the outspoken commentator shared, "Because we are dealing with the subject of Erika Kirk, and what transpired immediately following Charlie's assassination, this is going to be read as Meghan Markle syndrome [...] where you want privacy when you want it, but you want publicity whenever you want it. And that just doesn't work," (via YouTube). Yikes. We'd ask someone to check on the Duchess of Sussex, but this isn't the first time Candace Owens has put Meghan Markle on blast.
It's worth noting that the royal defector wasn't the only celebrity that the controversial podcaster brought up while slating Erika's private-versus-public debacle. She also mentioned Bethenny Frankel. Granted, Owens wasn't criticizing the "Real Housewives of New York City" alum, but wholeheartedly backing Frankel's stance on not being able to choose what was public and what wasn't, arguing that the same applies to Erika's situation. Notably, Bethenny Frankel has also called Meghan Markle out in the past for doing that. On second thoughts, maybe someone should check on the "Suits" alum.
Erika Kirk called Candace Owens out directly (and she responded)
Erika Kirk's Fox News interview saw the newly-installed CEO of Turning Point USA demanding that conspiracy theorists stop spreading rumors about the circumstances surrounding her late husband's assassination, but she notably didn't name any names. When Erika appeared on CBS News, however, she did. Erika once again ordered podcasters and content creators to stop sharing conspiracy theories, but took things a step further when Bari Weiss made specific mention of Candace Owens. "Stop. That's it. That's all I have to say. Stop," Erika stated firmly, her facial expression turning from Charlie Kirk's nice wife to downright menacing.
Once again, Owens responded on her podcast. "I would like to honor that," she confirmed (via YouTube). However, "I can only honor that if Erika is more explicit in terms of what I have lied about. What did I lie about?" Owens went on to list all the things she'd questioned, accusing others of lying and reiterating that the former beauty queen should specifically detail what was inaccurate, promising to correct herself if anything was presented to her. Later on in the episode, Owens also called out what she saw as manipulation in the messaging that she and others asking questions meant they weren't respecting what Erika had been through.
Despite the clap-backs, the outspoken commentator clarified that she wasn't looking to feud with Charlie's widow. "My beef is not with Erika [...] that is what they are pushing now, that if you question it, you're up against Erika," she said. On the contrary, Owens asserted that she was doing what she had always done, which was pushing back on false information. As such, we're not anticipating an end to this drama any time soon.