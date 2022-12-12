Bethenny Frankel's Opinion On Harry And Meghan Docuseries Is Even Harsher Than Expected

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries "Harry & Meghan" hit Netflix in early December to endless buzz. Thanks to the candidness of the highly-anticipated series, we've learned even more about the couple than we originally knew after their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan doesn't appreciate the term "whirlwind" to describe their relationship because they did have privacy at the start, which gave them time to solidify things in peace.

They've been hit with a wave of criticism since "Harry & Meghan" aired, especially about privacy, but they shot back through their press secretary that their issues were never about privacy in the first place. But the biggest hurdle they'll have to face is with the royal family, since Harry and Meghan are extremely critical of them in their Netflix series. Harry claimed that there was "institutional gaslighting" on the part of his relatives and that no one made any effort to protect them, especially Meghan.

While they might have some big fish to fry, Harry and Meghan have been hit with endless critiques of how they chose to handle their docuseries and one such critic is Bethenny Frankel, alum of "The Real Housewives of New York." Frankel shared a video to Instagram on December 11 with her thoughts on the show, and she didn't hold back. "I found it a little bit boring ... it didn't hold my attention," she began. "We believe that you're really in love and we believe that you're human beings." But there was more.