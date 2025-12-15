Erika Kirk's Makeup For CBS Town Hall Sparks Shady Comparisons In Side-By-Side Pics
Erika Kirk has been known to confuse events for beauty pageants, and her tendency to apply copious amounts of makeup ahead of public appearances speaks to that confusion. She sat down for a town hall meeting on CBS News with the network's new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, which aired on December 13. Among the topics discussed was Erika's thoughts on Candace Owens perpetuating conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. It was an emotional talking point that caused Erika to strike dramatic facial reactions, as she was comically wide-eyed during several moments in the interview. For the town hall, the CEO of Turning Point USA wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a spangled-sleeved jacket over a matching sweater and a pair of slacks. Unsurprisingly, Erika caked on the makeup for the TV appearance, as she had heavy rouge on top of a thick layer of foundation. Plus, she had noticeably shaded eyebrows and opted for jet-black eyeliner to accentuate her light-colored eyes.
I can't unsee this pic.twitter.com/eXz0nB6VON
— David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙♂️🌈 (@DavidLeavitt) December 15, 2025
Photos of Erika's striking makeup and exaggerated facial reactions were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where several users posted side-by-side shots comparing her to "Bride of Chucky"'s Tiffany Valentine — the doll voiced by Jennifer Tilly. "It's really just the makeup. I feel like every time I see an interview, her eye [makeup] gets darker and darker," one user replied. Others were surprised to learn that the photos had not been photoshopped to make the comparison. "I legit thought someone altered the O.G. Bride of Chucky to look more like her," a member of the Twitterati wrote. Some people were offended by the posts. " Don't disrespect Tiffany Valentine like this," one X user joked. This wasn't the only time Erika's makeup earned an unflattering comparison.
Erika Kirk's makeup looks remind people of Tammy Faye Bakker
Days before her town hall on CBS News, Erika Kirk wore cakey beauty pageant makeup on Fox News while sitting down for an interview with Sean Hannity. It was a less demonic beauty look than her sitdown with Bari Weiss, which she paired with a shiny coral-colored jacket while promoting Charlie Kirk's book that was released posthumously. As many know, Erika was crowned Miss Arizona in 2012, and she still channels those days with her long blond hair in light waves cascading down the front of her outfit, and her face covered in ample foundation. Erika added a thick coating of lipstick that nearly matched the shade of her jacket. The Turning Point USA personality employed a smoky eye technique, but it was more reeled-in than other times. While dialed back, the heavy eyeliner was sharp enough to accent her light eyes. One month earlier, Erika used a far more pronounced makeup style that had people buzzing.
Erika's makeup at the Fox News Patriot Awards led to her being roasted online. To accept the first Charlie Kirk Legacy Award, she decided to rock a gaudy, glittering green gown that clung tightly to her frame. The piece had full-length sleeves, structured shoulders, and a high neckline. Erika had her blond hair pulled back, which helped further showcase the severity of her dark eye makeup. The entire look led to her being bashed on X, leading to comparisons to a well-known former televangelist. "She looks more and more like Tammy Faye Bakker every day," read one comment that included a photo of Bakker. Multiple people followed suit by posting pics of Bakker sporting her signature spidery mascara.