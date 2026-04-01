What Nicole Kidman's Actual Hair Looks Like Underneath The Wigs

Nicole Kidman is one of those actors who completely disappears into her roles — and she often uses wigs to do so. She's worn just about every kind of hairpiece throughout her career, from sleek ginger tresses to voluminous gray curls and short brown pixie cuts.

Kidman knows how important hair is for a character, too. "Everything is very specific," she explained to Variety in March 2025 while discussing "Nine Perfect Strangers," where she played a health influencer named Masha Dmitrichenko who wore a short blonde bob. "We just came up with the character and vibe, how she should be and what she should look for."

Kidman also wears wigs in real life, such as for red carpet appearances like 2025's Met Gala, where she dazzled fans with a short asymmetrical pixie cut. While we applaud Kidman's versatility, we sometimes forget what her real tresses look like. Fortunately, she has given us many glimpses of her natural locks over the years, and they're just as gorgeous as she is.

As you can see from her Instagram story, Kidman was blessed with a head full of corkscrew curls. Although you can't really tell from the above shot of her hair, which may have been bleached, she's a natural redhead, too — likely due to her Irish heritage. "We definitely have, on my father's side, a strong Irish slant. We come from the line of the Callaghors," she told the Irish Star. "And, obviously, how I look, you know, I have Irish skin."