These Celebs Seemingly Can't Stand Alex Cooper
Alex Cooper hasn't been able to maintain a squeaky-clean reputation amongst her influencer colleagues and the celebrities she has interviewed. The "Call Her Daddy" podcast host originally began her journey as a self-starter with her then-roommate and friend, Sofia Franklyn. Unfortunately, the two have since had a falling out and no longer host the show together. In its infancy, the "Call Her Daddy" podcast focused on sharing celebrity gossip and relationship advice through a comedic, raunchy lens. The pair of podcasters wasn't afraid to dive into taboo topics regarding intimacy, and it appears that their candid nature around these topics is what helped build the "Call Her Daddy" fanbase (aka the "Daddy Gang") to what it is today.
While the founding "fathers" of "Call Her Daddy" have since broken up, Cooper continues to run the show. Since going solo, it has changed from its once vulgar yet authentic relationship-based content to celebrity interview deep dives and therapeutic conversations with psychologists and even an interview with Kamala Harris. Although Cooper has made a name for herself as one of the top podcasters in the world, she has still faced criticism over the years. Her interview tactics tend to lean less journalistic and more surface-level, which listeners might find unprofessional. Her take on feminism was a large subject of criticism in the early days, as some listeners found her advice about female empowerment a mask to cover up her internalized misogyny. Amongst this backlash from the public lies bad blood within her own group of influencers and celebrities, some of whom have openly spoken up about their dislike of Cooper.
Are Miley Cyrus' jokes towards Alex Cooper just jokes or something more?
In 2026, Miley Cyrus revisited her Disney Channel alter ego Hannah Montana to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. She filmed a special hosted by Alex Cooper, who has always claimed to be a Hannah Montana super fan. Cooper has interviewed Cyrus for the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, and the two seemed to get along great, but perhaps it was all an illusion. During the special's premiere, Cyrus jokingly called Cooper out for being "creepy" in a video shared on X. Cyrus noted that not only was Cooper being a super fan kind of creepy, but her being Cyrus' neighbor was also unnerving. Cyrus said, "She got money, and then she moved next door to me. Yeah. There was no other host!"
While it appeared that Cyrus was being negative towards Cooper, she followed up by thanking Cooper for the work she did to bring the premiere to life. Some of Cooper's ideas even made it into the final cut of the special, such as having Cyrus drive from her personal home to a soundstage to begin the special. While things might seem cordial between the two, Cyrus also called Cooper out for claiming to be a super fan and not knowing the lyrics to her iconic song "Rock Star" during an interview with Variety. It's difficult to tell if Cyrus just enjoys poking fun at the podcast host or if there's deep-seated animosity bubbling underneath.
Alix Earle had a major falling out with Alex Cooper over Earle's podcast
Superstar influencer Alix Earle also appears to have beef with Alex Cooper. Unlike Cyrus, Earle seemed more outright about it, taking to her TikTok to hint at a possible blond-on-blond feud. A user commented on the video, "Yes tell us what happened with alex cooper thank you," and Earle responded with, "How much time do you have." Earle, known for her messy yet authentic social media content, created a podcast called "Hot Mess," which was picked up by Cooper's Unwell network. It's difficult to say whether Earle's podcast was dropped by Unwell or if she decided to leave on her own volition.
In a May 2025 report, Us Weekly quoted a source as saying, "They've had a lot of drama between them [since] they decided to collaborate on Unwell." Alex Cooper had previously defended her company that March by posting a TikTok seemingly in response to all of the rumors, stating, "Alix not being able to podcast has nothing to do with Unwell. Idk why she can't/what's going on." Cooper then made it clear that Earle has all intellectual rights to her podcast and can do whatever she wants with it. However, Earle admitted that getting her IP back was a bit of a "hot mess" in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Earle has yet to elaborate on what exactly happened between the two, but her comment certainly proves that things are on thin ice.
From roomies to enemies: what went wrong with Sofia Franklyn and Alex Cooper
Sofia Franklyn was Alex Cooper's co-host on "Call Her Daddy" when the show began. As their podcast began to grow in popularity, so did the distance between them, and the two went from roommates to enemies. "Call Her Daddy" was originally owned by Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sports. When the time came to renew their contract with Barstool, Franklyn reportedly didn't want to accept the payment that she was offered after learning that Cooper made more than her.
While a 50/50 deal was put on the table during negotiations, it seems that Barstool and Cooper wouldn't budge on some of Franklyn's other contract concerns, which ultimately led her to leave the podcast. Cooper went on to sign the contract solo, and as we all know, "Call Her Daddy" is still going strong, now on SiriusXM. As for Franklyn, she launched her own podcast called "Sofia with an F." In 2023, she told Rolling Stone of her falling out with Cooper, "I go to bed resting my head on my pillow knowing I'm a good person, I have not done shady s*** or f***ed up s*** or backhanded s*** to get ahead financially. That's more important to me."
Their feud initially sparked massive debate amongst fans, many of whom agreed with Franklyn's claim that Cooper's behavior was shady, but faded into the annals of pop culture history as they both moved on with their careers. Nearly six years after the debacle, Franklyn took to YouTube to let her fans know that she would finally be discussing everything that happened in her November 2026 memoir, "Daddy Issues."
Even the controversial shock jock Howard Stern can't stand Alex Cooper
Howard Stern isn't exactly a well-liked figure amongst his peers. The shock jock has created a legendary career for himself by asking the celebrities he interviews some rather controversial questions. In a way, his career path can be compared to that of Alex Cooper, who rose to fame due to her vulgar descriptions of dating and her candid nature. While both are hailed for their authenticity, Stern allegedly cannot stand Cooper.
According to The U.S. Sun, an insider revealed, "He hates that this young bubbly woman is the big new thing." Stern reportedly even makes it a point to avoid her whenever she's on his side of town in New York. Due to him working in radio for several decades now, seeing this change seems to really irk Stern, but Cooper's massive popularity is out of his control. It's ironic that he dislikes her, considering they both enjoy being outrageous for their audiences.