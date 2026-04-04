These Celebs Seemingly Can't Stand Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper hasn't been able to maintain a squeaky-clean reputation amongst her influencer colleagues and the celebrities she has interviewed. The "Call Her Daddy" podcast host originally began her journey as a self-starter with her then-roommate and friend, Sofia Franklyn. Unfortunately, the two have since had a falling out and no longer host the show together. In its infancy, the "Call Her Daddy" podcast focused on sharing celebrity gossip and relationship advice through a comedic, raunchy lens. The pair of podcasters wasn't afraid to dive into taboo topics regarding intimacy, and it appears that their candid nature around these topics is what helped build the "Call Her Daddy" fanbase (aka the "Daddy Gang") to what it is today.

While the founding "fathers" of "Call Her Daddy" have since broken up, Cooper continues to run the show. Since going solo, it has changed from its once vulgar yet authentic relationship-based content to celebrity interview deep dives and therapeutic conversations with psychologists and even an interview with Kamala Harris. Although Cooper has made a name for herself as one of the top podcasters in the world, she has still faced criticism over the years. Her interview tactics tend to lean less journalistic and more surface-level, which listeners might find unprofessional. Her take on feminism was a large subject of criticism in the early days, as some listeners found her advice about female empowerment a mask to cover up her internalized misogyny. Amongst this backlash from the public lies bad blood within her own group of influencers and celebrities, some of whom have openly spoken up about their dislike of Cooper.