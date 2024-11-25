The Shady Side Of Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn seemed to have an unbreakable bond at one point, from being roomies in the Big Apple to subsequently achieving fame with their hit podcast, "Call Her Daddy." But heavy is the head who wears the crown, and eventually, there was room for only one podcaster in the Daddy Gang.

The drama began in 2020 when Cooper and Franklyn were negotiating their contracts with Barstool Sports, who owned the show when it was launched in 2018. Cooper agreed to the terms, while Franklyn decided to jump ship — leaving her friend to run "Call Her Daddy" as a solo show. The break-up led to the end of their friendship, and both women have come forward to share differing accounts of what went down. According to Cooper, their business split due to Franklyn being unhappy over money and shares in the podcast. While Cooper was content with remaining with Barstool, Franklyn believed they could get more money from another company or with continual negotiation demands. "It got exhausting trying to appease all of Sophia's points and it got to the point where ... it felt like it was like sabotage. I'm like 'How much more can we ask for?'" she recounted in a "Call Her Daddy" episode.

As for Franklyn, she took to her Instagram Stories (via the New York Post), stating that Alex was "demanding control of the show" which led to their split. "I found out that Alex had gone behind my back and done something. And I found out it wasn't the first time. And that's why we're here. I trusted Alex. I feel betrayed," she shared.