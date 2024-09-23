The Untold Truth Of Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper is known for being unapologetically herself. However, she didn't always possess such confidence. As she revealed during a 2022 interview with the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, she really struggled with self-esteem as a child. "I had a really hard time in school," she told listeners. "I was severely bullied for my looks." Cooper recalled begging her parents to stay home from school on days when her acne would flare up, as well as being mocked for her skinny figure. "People made fun of me, said that I looked like I had an eating disorder," she recalled. "I hated everything about myself."

It wasn't until her dad, a sports producer, gave her a camera and encouraged her to get creative that Cooper began feeling empowered. She spent hours shooting short movies and music videos in her basement. Although she was alone, it was just the outlet she needed. "Creating content has always been a form of self-expression that has made me feel seen, that made me feel I am worthy and have something to show that I'm good at," she told the New York Times that same year.

What's more, Cooper began playing competitive soccer, which, as she told Jay Shetty, proved to be another source of strength. "I felt so seen and safe in soccer," she mused, noting how, for the first time, her peers didn't focus on looks, instead caring solely about her ability to score goals.