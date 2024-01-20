Tragic Details About Alex Cooper

If you're a podcast fan, you'll know the name Alexandra "Alex" Cooper — or at least the name of her popular show, "Call Her Daddy." The Pennsylvania native started the podcast back in 2018 with her then-best friend and roommate, Sofia Franklyn. What began as two women giving big sister-style advice on sex and relationships has since morphed into one of the most popular podcasts in the world, with Cooper captaining the ship solo. Now, she's known for having candid conversations with celebs like Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, and Cole Sprouse on topics such as mental health, careers, and relationships.

With the new format of Cooper's podcast appealing to a wider audience than before, she was quickly snapped up by Spotify for an exclusive multi-year deal. In 2021, she inked a three-year contract with the audio streaming platform for $60 million. The deal allowed Cooper to retain creative control and carved out space for "Call Her Daddy" to become one of the most successful podcasts of all time.

Cooper has her eye on the prize at all times. "I want to be the biggest podcast in the world. I've got this great big deal now. I want to prove to the world that I am worth this," she proclaimed to Time in 2021. But, while the podcast host clearly loves what she does, her journey to the top hasn't been easy. From childhood struggles to navigating a male-dominated industry and sexist comments, she's had to deal with a lot. Keep reading for tragic details you didn't know about Alex Cooper.