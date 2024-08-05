The Lesser-Known Truth Of Alex Cooper's Husband, Matt Kaplan
Since starting her podcast "Call Her Daddy" in 2018, Alex Cooper has put her life out there for the world to see. In the early days, Cooper talked about everything from her raunchy sex life to her mental health with her then-co-host Sofia Franklyn. Over time, the podcast evolved into something much bigger, with celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Jamie Lynn Spears as guests. Cooper also changed how much she shared about her personal life, and while she spoke about her now-husband Matt Kaplan, a strange detail about their marriage is that she never referred to him by name until later years. "I'm in Hollywood. [My boyfriend and I] needed to find a line for our relationship — and I respect my listeners so much because they're getting fulfilled in a different way now," she revealed to the Los Angeles Times in 2022.
After Kaplan proposed to Cooper, the podcaster finally revealed his identity. "I bet no one had this on their 2023 bingo card lol," she shared on Instagram along with a picture of Kaplan down on one knee. With the cat out of the bag, many were naturally curious to learn all about "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man," and there's a lot more to Kaplan than his being Cooper's mysterious beau.
Matt Kaplan has a celebrity-studded dating history
Matt Kaplan is now known as Alex Cooper's husband but many may not know that he was once previously married to a famous actor. Back in 2015, he proposed to his girlfriend-at-the-time, Claire Holt. The two got married a year later in a private ceremony, with the "Vampire Diaries" star telling TV Week (via the Daily Mail), "I think there's something really sacred about keeping that moment to yourselves." Unfortunately, the marriage was short-lived and Kaplan filed for divorce in less than a year, per People. According to the documents, the reason for the split was listed as irreconcilable differences and the couple had already legally separated.
Prior to Holt, Kaplan had a romantic past with an Olsen Twin — Ashley Olsen. He and the "Full House" actor started dating in 2001 when she was still in high school and Kaplan was a freshman at Columbia University in New York City. "I introduced them," Mary-Kate Olsen told Rolling Stone in 2003. "We go out to dinner, go to a movie. It's pretty boring," Ashley chimed in. She and Kaplan broke up in 2004, and their split was reportedly "amicable."
Matt Kaplan produced some pretty big movies
Like Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan runs with the Hollywood crowd but he's more of a behind-the-scenes guy. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was the president of Awesomeness Films for almost three years before spearheading ACE Entertainment. If you're a fan of young adult movies, you'll be pleasantly surprised to learn that Kaplan has produced mega-hits such as the "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" series, as well as "Before I Fall" and "The Perfect Date."
"To All The Boys" was Kaplan's first hit on Netflix and it became a passion project for him. "I had actually read the books years prior to getting involved in making [the films]. They were at another film studio, and that studio hadn't yet made them," he shared in an interview with Backstage. He ended up calling the author of the series, Jenny Han, and she agreed to give him the rights to her books. Kaplan continued, "She and I kind of saw the films the same way, and we collaborated over the course of about a year. We started working on the script, and we had met a playwright by the name of Sofia Alvarez, and we went with her." Who knew that Kaplan was the brains behind all the young adult films that tugged at our heartstrings?
Matt Kaplan is very private
Alex Cooper kept her relationship with Matt Kaplan down low for three years before revealing him to the public and part of the reason may have been because her husband is a very private person. Despite living a life in Hollywood and producing films with big names, Kaplan doesn't blast the details of his life for all to see. However, he does support Cooper's very public life, and the podcaster shared with W Magazine, "Matt is so private, but he also loves the Daddy Gang. Every week he's like, 'How's the episode going? Do they like it?' It's weird for him, but it's also my life, and he's fully embraced it. He trusts me."
The need to protect their personal life also extended to Cooper and Kaplan's wedding. The two got married on April 6, 2024 in an intimate ceremony in Mexico. "We weren't looking to have a formal wedding. We wanted it to feel relaxed and authentic to us and the location, so from the decor to the festivities it all was very naturally curated," Kaplan told Vogue. Cooper added, "We wanted to choose a destination that was private, romantic, and felt like a vacation for not only us but all of our guests."
Matt Kaplan's two passions are football and films
Matt Kaplan isn't just all brains. Many may not know that during his college years at Columbia University, he was a quarterback for the school's football team while majoring in Film. "Football and movies, that's all I did as a kid," Kaplan revealed on the "Hollywood Unscripted" podcast. "It was a great experience. I loved being in New York and being able to play football," he said of his time on the Columbia Lions.
Kaplan also grew up watching John Hughes movies, which influenced his love of the young adult genre. "Ultimately, the most important thing is telling stories that you think in your heart people will connect with and coming at each story from a fresh perspective that is modern," he told The Hollywood Reporter. He did just that with "To All The Boys I've Loved Before." Kaplan stated in an interview with Variety, "We thought that would resonate with young people no matter what, but then the idea that we could focus on a Korean American young girl and the culture of her family was something special."
Matt Kaplan worked his way up in the industry
Matt Kaplan's producer status didn't just happen overnight. During his talk with "Hollywood Unscripted," he shared that he interned at United Talent Agency while attending Columbia University. He then became an intern for Les Moonves of CBS and managed to score his first job with him creating digital media. "It was truly one of the best experiences of my life and it taught me a lot in terms of producing in all aspects," Kaplan recalled. From there, he was able to land a job at Lionsgate as an assistant and eventually became a senior vice president of development.
While speaking to the New York Film Academy, Kaplan revealed that he was part of the "Hunger Games" production team during his time at Lionsgate. He wanted to head his own division so they put him in charge of low-budget movies under $10 million that were mainly young adult, comedies, and horror. Kaplan eventually got to pair up with horror filmmaker Jason Blum, with whom he learned a lot about the production aspect of making movies. As the "Love In Tapei" producer's name started to grow, he got the call the head Awesomeness, and as the current CEO of Ace Entertainment, Kaplan continues to rise in Hollywood.