The Lesser-Known Truth Of Alex Cooper's Husband, Matt Kaplan

Since starting her podcast "Call Her Daddy" in 2018, Alex Cooper has put her life out there for the world to see. In the early days, Cooper talked about everything from her raunchy sex life to her mental health with her then-co-host Sofia Franklyn. Over time, the podcast evolved into something much bigger, with celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Jamie Lynn Spears as guests. Cooper also changed how much she shared about her personal life, and while she spoke about her now-husband Matt Kaplan, a strange detail about their marriage is that she never referred to him by name until later years. "I'm in Hollywood. [My boyfriend and I] needed to find a line for our relationship — and I respect my listeners so much because they're getting fulfilled in a different way now," she revealed to the Los Angeles Times in 2022.

After Kaplan proposed to Cooper, the podcaster finally revealed his identity. "I bet no one had this on their 2023 bingo card lol," she shared on Instagram along with a picture of Kaplan down on one knee. With the cat out of the bag, many were naturally curious to learn all about "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man," and there's a lot more to Kaplan than his being Cooper's mysterious beau.