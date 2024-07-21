Strange Things About Alex Cooper's Marriage To Matt Kaplan

Alex Cooper is known for MENTIONING IT ALL. There's a reason she has a podcast. But as it turns out, both she and Matt Kaplan were very private about their relationship in the beginning. "When I started this show, I was so open about everything, maybe at times to the detriment of my personal life. I would have something happen to me the night before, and I would go run into the studio and talk about it. I didn't even let myself process things," Cooper explained to "W" in April 2023. "Now I've finally found a healthy balance of sharing things, but also having enough respect for my personal relationship to keep some things sacred."

In that same vein, the couple also opted to keep their wedding under wraps. It wasn't until the event was over that Cooper reported back to her loyal listeners, aptly dubbed the "Daddy Gang," to let them know that she and Kaplan had officially tied the knot. Even the couple's dreamy location was picked with the aspect of privacy in mind. "I don't want it to be somewhere people can publicly consume our wedding," she declared during an August 2023 episode of "Call Her Daddy" (via People.) She added, "I don't need Uncle Marty on his retirement trip in the background snorkeling belly up holding a f***ing piña colada in my shot." Duly noted, Father Cooper. Duly noted.