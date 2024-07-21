Strange Things About Alex Cooper's Marriage To Matt Kaplan
"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper made headlines in April 2024 when she wed entertainment CEO Matt Kaplan in an intimate yet intricate and stunning beachside ceremony in Riviera Maya complete with custom sandcastle creations of their cherished goldendoodles, Henry and Bruce. No, really. We are UNWELL. "It was the best weekend of my life. It was a fairytale," the newlywed gushed about her nuptials during an appearance on "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna."
Alas, it appears there are some strange things about Cooper's marriage to Kaplan, and we're not just talking about the moment Cooper, Kaplan, and the rest of their wedding guests opted to commemorate the occasion by going night swimming in all of their wedding wares."I truly thought maybeeee some of my friends would join us as we rushed to the ocean but, to my surprise, once Matt and I dunked in the water and turned around ... we saw the entire wedding party had joined," Cooper revealed on Instagram about the event's "let's get weird" moment.
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan met via Zoom
While one might expect that Alex Cooper's meet-cute with her future hubby was exciting, sexy, and maybe even salacious, nothing could be further from the truth. The story goes that the two lovebirds actually met on a Zoom call for work in July 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I got on Zoom and immediately started thinking, 'Wow, this producer is very handsome — but, stay focused Alex.' There were about five other people on the Zoom from his company, but I kept just staring at Matt's video square," she recalled during a candid interview with Vogue.
Fortunately for Cooper, it appears the feeling was mutual. Following the zoom meeting, the pair embarked on a series of dinner dates and the rest is history! "There was no doubt in my mind after the first dinner that he would be the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with," Cooper confessed. "I'm extremely picky so this was big for me."
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan kept their relationship secret for a while
Alex Cooper is known for MENTIONING IT ALL. There's a reason she has a podcast. But as it turns out, both she and Matt Kaplan were very private about their relationship in the beginning. "When I started this show, I was so open about everything, maybe at times to the detriment of my personal life. I would have something happen to me the night before, and I would go run into the studio and talk about it. I didn't even let myself process things," Cooper explained to "W" in April 2023. "Now I've finally found a healthy balance of sharing things, but also having enough respect for my personal relationship to keep some things sacred."
In that same vein, the couple also opted to keep their wedding under wraps. It wasn't until the event was over that Cooper reported back to her loyal listeners, aptly dubbed the "Daddy Gang," to let them know that she and Kaplan had officially tied the knot. Even the couple's dreamy location was picked with the aspect of privacy in mind. "I don't want it to be somewhere people can publicly consume our wedding," she declared during an August 2023 episode of "Call Her Daddy" (via People.) She added, "I don't need Uncle Marty on his retirement trip in the background snorkeling belly up holding a f***ing piña colada in my shot." Duly noted, Father Cooper. Duly noted.
This wasn't Matt Kaplan's first walk down the aisle
Speaking of Alex Cooper's anxiety regarding all of the wedding deets, perhaps Matt Kaplan was much more calm and laid back because this was not his first rodeo. Yep, that's right. Kaplan was previously married to a famous actor. So, here's the tea: In 2016, Kaplan tied the knot to Australian actor Claire Holt. Alas, the couple quickly called it quits, divorcing before their first wedding anniversary even rolled around.
Fortunately, it appears all parties involved have moved on. Holt wasted no time, getting remarried to businessman Andrew Joblon in August 2018. As evidenced by Holt's Instagram account, the couple went on to welcome three children together. On June 16, 20224, Holt took to the social media platform to wish her hubby a Happy Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day to the greatest man I've ever known. I'd have 10 kids with you if I actually liked being pregnant," Holt penned. All's well that ends well!
Still, we would be deeply remiss if we didn't also point out the elephant in the room: Kaplan's romantic past with an Olsen twin. Kaplan and Ashley Olsen dated for a whopping three years before ultimately pulling the plug on their long-standing relationship. Fortunately, a spokesperson for Olsen told People at the time that the breakup was "amicable" and that both parties "wished each other the best."
Alex Cooper wasn't interested in marriage before meeting Matt Kaplan
Perhaps one of the strangest things about Alex Cooper's marriage to Matt Kaplan is that Cooper had zero interest in getting married at all when she first met him. "I had always been a cynic when it came to marriage," the podcast host confessed to Vogue in April 2024. She regularly declared on her podcast that she "didn't believe in marriage." True to form, she was unapologetically honest with Matt about her feelings from the very beginning of their relationship. According to Cooper, it was actually her parent's "once-in-a-lifetime love," that always gave her cause for pause. "I was convinced I would never find what they had, and so I didn't expect it and didn't look for it," she explained.
Eventually, however, Cooper came around to the idea of walking down the aisle. So how exactly did Kaplan change Cooper's mind about marriage? According to Cooper, he just had to be himself. "Little did I know, I just needed to find my Matt Kaplan," she said about the sudden change of heart. During an interview with "W," Cooper recalled a romantic dinner date at Giorgio Baldi where she surprisingly gave Kaplan the green light to propose. Cooper remembered "He was beaming, because he had accepted that maybe we wouldn't get married." Aww. We're not crying, you're crying.
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan are total opposites
As the old saying goes, opposites attract. Case in point: Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan. While Alex tends to be unapologetically loud and proud, it appears that Matt is much more quiet and reserved — but don't just take our word for it. In the past, Cooper was never too shy to discuss her dating and sex life. In fact, it's her willingness to be completely candid that has spurred so much of her success and helped her cultivate an authentic relationship with her loyal listeners.
Conversely, film producer Kaplan has always preferred to stay well behind the camera — and the mic for that matter. Even while dating mega celeb Ashley Olsen for three years he remained tight-lipped about their romance, always letting reps for Olsen do the talking. As for his idea of fun? It also appears to be a far cry from that of his wife. During an appearance on the "The BackLot" podcast (via Elle), he revealed that he spent his free time in college playing football for the school and studying film. Something tells us Kaplan's never done shots on stage amid male exotic dancers while hundreds of his nearest and dearest fans cheered him on.