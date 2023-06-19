Alex Cooper's Fiance Matt Kaplan Changed Her Mind About Marriage
Alex Cooper dives into her guests' love lives on her podcast, "Call Her Daddy," but now it's time to take a look in the mirror. Cooper has been in a relationship with the CEO of Ace Entertainment, Matt Kaplan, since 2020, per People.
The podcast host has been open about her relationships, but initially kept her relationship with Kaplan private. According to W Magazine, the couple first met over Zoom, thus his nickname "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" was born. The podcast host would refer to Kaplan by his nickname in order to keep him private from her huge following of listeners, especially because he has always been a private guy. She shared, "Matt is so private, but he also loves the Daddy Gang. Every week he's like, "How's the episode going? Do they like it?" It's weird for him, but it's also my life, and he's fully embraced it. He trusts me." Kaplan may have found Cooper's fame unusual, but he's gotten used to it and will continue to support her especially now that the two are engaged.
In April 2023, Cooper announced her engagement to Kaplan on Instagram as she shared a photo of the CEO down on one knee in a picturesque garden. The podcast host captioned the picture, "I bet no one had this on their 2023 bingo card lol." Fans were shocked, but it seems as though Cooper wasn't even expecting the engagement, let alone getting married at all.
Alex Cooper wasn't sure she was ever going to get married
The world was stunned to see Alex Cooper get engaged to Matt Kaplan, and apparently so was the "Call Her Daddy" podcast host. Cooper shared a photo of her engagement on Instagram with a caption that revealed she never expected to be in that situation. She said, "At one point this would have been VERY off brand ... I've felt so comfortable sharing the most intimate moments of my life with you, so it's only fitting I share this with you."
The podcast host even revealed to W Magazine that she had suggested to Kaplan that they may never get married. She said, "Matt and I had talked about having kids together, but I was always unsure if marriage was something that I wanted. Growing up, I never wanted to conform to something that society is telling us: to get married to a man and live happily ever after." Cooper did not want to settle for any man, but Kaplan was different. He never pressured her to change her views or the way she acted, and this was a game-changer for Cooper. She said, "But with Matt, it immediately was obvious to me, once our relationship progressed to the point that it was time, that yes, I would love to marry him." The podcast host essentially gave Kaplan the green light to get down on one knee, and he was ecstatic to do so.
Alex Cooper hasn't truly thought about wedding planning
It was already a big step for Alex Cooper to get engaged, so it's going to be an even bigger step when she actually walks down the aisle. Cooper revealed on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast that after she got engaged in April 2023, people were already asking about the wedding. While she didn't reveal any details about potential wedding plans, she did share that she would release another episode about preparing for the big day sometime in the future.
While Cooper has kept wedding planning quiet, she did reveal some details to W Magazine. When asked if she has a certain style of dress in mind, Cooper shared, "Everyone's like, "Alex, you can't wear sweatpants to your wedding." What I do know is it will not be one of those big, big dresses. No princess gowns for me, although that would allow me to put sweatpants underneath." Although she isn't going to be wearing sweatpants for the ceremony, we have a feeling that Cooper will incorporate her signature style in one way or another. And while she isn't sure about a lot of things when it comes to the wedding, she is sure that she will have a bachelorette party. Hopefully, fans will get more details about the upcoming wedding in the future, but in the meantime, Cooper is taking things slowly.