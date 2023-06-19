Alex Cooper's Fiance Matt Kaplan Changed Her Mind About Marriage

Alex Cooper dives into her guests' love lives on her podcast, "Call Her Daddy," but now it's time to take a look in the mirror. Cooper has been in a relationship with the CEO of Ace Entertainment, Matt Kaplan, since 2020, per People.

The podcast host has been open about her relationships, but initially kept her relationship with Kaplan private. According to W Magazine, the couple first met over Zoom, thus his nickname "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" was born. The podcast host would refer to Kaplan by his nickname in order to keep him private from her huge following of listeners, especially because he has always been a private guy. She shared, "Matt is so private, but he also loves the Daddy Gang. Every week he's like, "How's the episode going? Do they like it?" It's weird for him, but it's also my life, and he's fully embraced it. He trusts me." Kaplan may have found Cooper's fame unusual, but he's gotten used to it and will continue to support her especially now that the two are engaged.

In April 2023, Cooper announced her engagement to Kaplan on Instagram as she shared a photo of the CEO down on one knee in a picturesque garden. The podcast host captioned the picture, "I bet no one had this on their 2023 bingo card lol." Fans were shocked, but it seems as though Cooper wasn't even expecting the engagement, let alone getting married at all.