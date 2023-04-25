Diamond Expert: Alex Cooper's Ring Proves Matt Kaplan Engagement Is True Love - Exclusive
After years of Alex Cooper sharing her relationship fails on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she is engaged to Matt Kaplan — CEO of Ace Entertainment! The popular (and opinionated) podcaster revealed the news in a grand manner: with a feature in W Magazine. Here's the low down on the super sweet occasion.
The entertainment exec, who she resorted to calling "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" in public, staged a faux photo shoot so he could set up their actual proposal. "I remember the shoot feeling like it had no direction, and I could tell everyone was stalling," recalled Cooper. "Little did I know that this was a fake photoshoot that my publicist and Matt set up to keep me out of the house, out of my sweatpants, and in hair, makeup, and nails so I'd feel happy with the photos." Later, Cooper arrived at their candle-covered home, which was bustling with romantic music. Kaplan then proposed after leading her on a scavenger hunt filled with personal tributes to their relationship. Can someone say perfection?
Now, onto more important details: i.e. her ring. To get all the details on Cooper's bling, Nicki Swift spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, who feels that Kaplan's choice of ring relates directly to the strength of his love for Cooper.
Matt Kaplan is definitely head over heels
According to Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried, Matt Kaplan's ring-picking skills are top-tier. "Alex's ring highlights an enormous oval cut diamond on a thin band, making the stone a stunning focal point," shared Fried. And he didn't skimp on the price tag either! "I'd estimate the diamond is at least six carats and worth $200,000 or more depending on the quality of the stone," Fried continued. "A ring of this caliber is no small investment. It's a true nod to this couple's commitment." Cooper's ring also falls in line with other celebrities, who "choose an oval cut diamond because of its elongated shape and elegance. It's a showy ring that'll never go out of style." And despite the ring not being "intricate or personalized, it does speak to Alex's glamorous style."
Wow! Some girls have all the luck! To keep the celebration going, Cooper ran to Instagram to share her big news with her fans. Alongside a photo of Kaplan kneeling in front of her, she wrote, "I bet no one had this on their 2023 bingo card lol." Cooper's amazing news arrives one week after she reportedly teased the engagement on TikTok, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I've always been honest with the Daddy Gang. I've told you guys everything," said Cooper. "And there has been something that I've been keeping from you for a while now, and I'm finally ready to talk about it."'
Kaplan has yet to comment on the news.