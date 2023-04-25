Diamond Expert: Alex Cooper's Ring Proves Matt Kaplan Engagement Is True Love - Exclusive

After years of Alex Cooper sharing her relationship fails on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she is engaged to Matt Kaplan — CEO of Ace Entertainment! The popular (and opinionated) podcaster revealed the news in a grand manner: with a feature in W Magazine. Here's the low down on the super sweet occasion.

The entertainment exec, who she resorted to calling "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" in public, staged a faux photo shoot so he could set up their actual proposal. "I remember the shoot feeling like it had no direction, and I could tell everyone was stalling," recalled Cooper. "Little did I know that this was a fake photoshoot that my publicist and Matt set up to keep me out of the house, out of my sweatpants, and in hair, makeup, and nails so I'd feel happy with the photos." Later, Cooper arrived at their candle-covered home, which was bustling with romantic music. Kaplan then proposed after leading her on a scavenger hunt filled with personal tributes to their relationship. Can someone say perfection?

Now, onto more important details: i.e. her ring. To get all the details on Cooper's bling, Nicki Swift spoke with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, who feels that Kaplan's choice of ring relates directly to the strength of his love for Cooper.