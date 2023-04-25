How Alex Cooper Met Her Fiance Matt Kaplan (& The Nickname Their Introduction Inspired)

"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper has had a handful of public relationships, specifically with athletes. During her sophomore year of college, she dated a Boston Red Sox player but has kept his identity under wraps. She and New York Mets Pitcher Noah Syndergaard were in an on-and-off relationship in 2017. There were rumors that she had a few flings here and there before meeting Matt Kaplan, who is a film producer and the founder of Ace Entertainment.

Cooper hid the identity of Kaplan well, referring to him as "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" on her podcast. Fans speculated that the mystery beau was the producer, but she didn't confirm it was him until she announced her engagement on Instagram on April 24, 2023.

The podcast host opened up about her thoughts on marriage, mentioning that at first, she didn't feel like it was for her until she met her now fiancé. "We had a really great dynamic early on that I didn't have in previous relationships," she told W Magazine, adding that the way they communicate has a lot to do with how strong their bond has been. "Having that foundation of honesty and trust allowed us to get through things in life that made it so I couldn't envision anyone else by my side." Other than announcing her engagement, Cooper also revealed how she met Kaplan.