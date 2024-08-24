Scandals Alex Cooper Has Been Caught In
Alex Cooper rose to fame talking about the salacious details of her life on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast, and she quickly became one of the most talked-about content creators. Since launching the show in 2018, many tuned in to hear Cooper discuss locker-room talk with her then-co-host Sofia Franklyn, and it seemed that the topics of dating and sex as young twenty-somethings were what listeners wanted. Within two months of their first episode, the podcast caught the attention of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
Unfortunately, with fame and a lot of money involved, Cooper found her empire crashing when a fallout happened with Franklyn. In 2020, "Call Her Daddy" was put on pause amid much drama. Now, Cooper is the sole host and self-proclaimed "Founding Father" of her podcast and that was just the start of one of many scandals that the Boston University alum got caught in the middle of while being in the public eye.
Alex Cooper's bitter feud with Sofia Franklyn went deep
"Call Her Daddy" was gearing up to be one of the biggest podcasts until Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn reportedly wanted to shop their show around despite having a contract with Barstool Sports, per the New York Post. The business side of things soon got ugly, and a source shared, "They're not speaking to each other anymore. They've completely turned on each other and started arguing over who was the real talent and who did more of the heavy lifting [for the podcast]." After much behind-the-scenes talk, Franklyn told fans in her Instagram Stories that the reason behind the drama was that Cooper went behind her back and wanted control of "Call Her Daddy," as shared on Reddit. "I trusted Alex. I feel betrayed, but she was ultimately my best friend," Franklyn stated.
Cooper alleged on "Call Her Daddy" that she did most of the heavy lifting such as spending hours on editing each episode, and Dave Portnoy gave her a raise. "I chose not to share this raise with Sofia and I chose to do that because Sofia made me feel uncomfortable that I did more work," Cooper shared. According to Cooper, things took another turn when they tried to renegotiate their contract with Portnoy, and she wanted to accept but Franklyn didn't. Ultimately, Cooper took the deal and walked away with the "Call Her Daddy" brand, but lost her best friend.
Alex Cooper was named in a lawsuit by an injured photographer
In November 2023, Alex Cooper was in the Chicago leg of her "Unwell Tour" when a photographer got into a scuffle with the podcaster's team, the New York Post reported. Olivia Wolf was hired by the venue to take pictures of the event, but when she tried to approach Cooper, a man allegedly yelled at her and tried to take her camera away. Wolf has since sued the "Call Her Daddy" podcast host's company, Bulldozer Productions, claiming that her back was injured during the altercation.
Cooper has kept silent on the lawsuit and allegations. Instead, she shared on her Instagram, "CHICAGO. What a wild experience. The crowd was insane last night. I love you all so much thank you for the endless support and thank you to @alix_earle & @harryjowsey for surprising the daddy gang and giving the people exactly what they wanted." However, according to a Redditor, things weren't as hunky dory as Cooper made it out to seem. A fan revealed that the influencer had invited the crowd to an afterparty and wrote, "Naturally, it was an absolute s*** show with all them trying to get into the place. I remember the day after Alex was getting so much criticism on social media over it from her own fans."
Alex Cooper got called out for editing her pictures
Celebrities are no strangers to using photo editing apps on their selfies, but it's a big no-no when they get caught doing so. Alex Cooper was blasted by fans in 2021 when a TikTok user compared identical pictures shared by the "Call Her Daddy" host and a friend. As shared on BFFs Pod, the one that Cooper had posted showed a curvier version of herself, with a nipped-in waist and rounder hips.
After much backlash, Cooper addressed the faux pas on her in an episode of "Call Her Daddy." She shared that she got many vitriolic messages in her Instagram DMs, calling her a fake and "the biggest f***ing poser." She stated, "I saw those photos and I was upset but immediately Lauren wanted to post it and I said hold on, I want to edit this photo. I have edited photos before, I don't edit absolutely every single one, but I absolutely edit photos." Cooper then went on to explain that she was bullied in high school for her thin legs and felt self-conscious about her body. She later went on "The Drew Barrymore Show" to declare, "Every single photo that's edited should have to have a sign somewhere saying, 'Edited.'"
Alex Cooper got slammed for teaming up with Harry Jowsey
In February, Deadline announced that "Too Hot To Handle" star Harry Jowsey would be joining Alex Cooper's Unwell Network with a podcast of his own called "Boyfriend Material." Cooper shared "There's just something about Harry that's hard to put your finger on; he's so honest, lovable, and wonderfully absurd. I can't wait to see where his journey with Unwell goes as this is just the beginning." The problem with that statement was that Jowsey got a rep for being a less-than-honorable guy with women and "Call Her Daddy" fans were not having it.
When Unwell revealed Jowsey had been enlisted with the network, an Instagram user wrote, "Yeah this is a little disappointing when you continuously talk about uplifting women and how to get over toxic men. But then you employ a toxic man?" Another pointed out, "The Unwell Network signing Alex's bestie just because he's famous is a lazy business move ... it's brand tarnishing." It's safe to say that many do not think Jowsey is boyfriend material at all.
Call Her Daddy was called out for being problematic
Before Alex Cooper pivoted "Call Her Daddy" to talking about topics of more substance such as mental health and finance, she and her ex-cohost Sofia Franklyn shared raunchy sex stories that were often not female-positive. Cooper once stated that women who attended Harvard were not as hot as other colleges and encouraged fans to make their partners jealous.
As described by a Redditor, "To me it's always given off biggggg not like other girls/'cool girl' vibes so I've avoided it for that reason. I'm also not a fan of their brand of sex 'positivity.' There's a difference between being supportive of other women's sex lives and shaming women who choose not to have sex or not to be kinky, and they definitely fall in the latter camp." Another replied, "You put this into words better than I could. And I'm not super 'vanilla' but making it seem like women who prefer more 'vanilla' sex are boring and repressed is very problematic."
While Cooper doesn't talk much about sex or her personal life these days, Her Campus pointed out that most of her podcast guests are wealthy, white celebrities who aren't relatable to most of her listeners. Her connection to David Portnoy, who has had several sexual misconduct allegations against him, is also viewed as sketchy. Still, Cooper has a large following, and it looks like the Daddy Gang is willing to look the other way.