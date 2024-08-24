Scandals Alex Cooper Has Been Caught In

Before Alex Cooper pivoted "Call Her Daddy" to talking about topics of more substance such as mental health and finance, she and her ex-cohost Sofia Franklyn shared raunchy sex stories that were often not female-positive. Cooper once stated that women who attended Harvard were not as hot as other colleges and encouraged fans to make their partners jealous.

As described by a Redditor, "To me it's always given off biggggg not like other girls/'cool girl' vibes so I've avoided it for that reason. I'm also not a fan of their brand of sex 'positivity.' There's a difference between being supportive of other women's sex lives and shaming women who choose not to have sex or not to be kinky, and they definitely fall in the latter camp." Another replied, "You put this into words better than I could. And I'm not super 'vanilla' but making it seem like women who prefer more 'vanilla' sex are boring and repressed is very problematic."

While Cooper doesn't talk much about sex or her personal life these days, Her Campus pointed out that most of her podcast guests are wealthy, white celebrities who aren't relatable to most of her listeners. Her connection to David Portnoy, who has had several sexual misconduct allegations against him, is also viewed as sketchy. Still, Cooper has a large following, and it looks like the Daddy Gang is willing to look the other way.