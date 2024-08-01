What Alex Cooper's Experience In College Was Really Like

Years before Alex Cooper started the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she was a film and TV student at Boston University, where she also played soccer at the highest level. That said, while she's made it clear that she enjoyed her actual studies and loved being a college athlete, those years weren't exactly rosy. On the contrary, Cooper has shared a few devastating details of what she endured during that time.

One of Cooper's first comments on what she endured during college came in a 2021 interview with Time. Speaking of an uncomfortable conversation she had with a professor, she explained that he approached her regarding "concerns" he had for her career. "He said, 'I just want to be very honest with you: You're not going to be taken seriously in this industry because of the way you look. So you're actually going to have to work a little bit harder," she recounted. The icks are icking. Unsurprisingly, the wildly inappropriate comment prompted a some serious of self-doubt in the college student. "It was the first moment in my life where I was like, 'Should I dye my hair? Should I wear baggy clothes?'" she told the outlet.

Sadly, that wasn't the only time the record-breaking podcaster dealt with unprofessional and sexist behavior during her college years.