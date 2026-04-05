Why We're Worried About Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Marriage

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are among celebrity couples who have been together for decades — 30 years and counting to be exact! In an industry where relationships are fleeting and breakups are all too common, they are what many consider hashtag #UltimateRelationshipGoals. However, concerns about their marriage have recently started to surface after a series of eyebrow-raising interviews and interactions. At the 2026 Oscars, for instance, fans noticed some tension after the two appeared distant and awkward around each other. "He's so sick of her he doesn't even look at her," one user suggested. "I wonder how he feels about being upstaged by his wife 24/7," another person said of Consuelos. "He seems like a nice guy, but I can't imagine being with her is ever easy."

Coincidentally, there are plenty of strange things in Ripa and Consuelo's marriage. For years, they have been plagued by separation rumors despite seeming so happy and smitten on camera. And it doesn't help that they joke about these things so casually, either. During a May 2025 episode of their talk show, "Live with Kelly and Mark," Ripa mentioned that Consuelos "would absolutely fall apart" if they ever end up getting divorced (via EW). Consuelos agreed — only to joke that he'd move on from Ripa with a much younger woman. "I do feel like someone would be there on the other end just to pick me up and make sure I'm okay. Pretty sure," he said. "I'd [just] have to get used to their college schedule and all that stuff."

Ripa seemed both horrified and amused by that thought. "Oh my God. Oh, dear God, I hope I live to see your second wife!" she laughed. But there are other warning signs.