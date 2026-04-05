Why We're Worried About Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Marriage
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are among celebrity couples who have been together for decades — 30 years and counting to be exact! In an industry where relationships are fleeting and breakups are all too common, they are what many consider hashtag #UltimateRelationshipGoals. However, concerns about their marriage have recently started to surface after a series of eyebrow-raising interviews and interactions. At the 2026 Oscars, for instance, fans noticed some tension after the two appeared distant and awkward around each other. "He's so sick of her he doesn't even look at her," one user suggested. "I wonder how he feels about being upstaged by his wife 24/7," another person said of Consuelos. "He seems like a nice guy, but I can't imagine being with her is ever easy."
Coincidentally, there are plenty of strange things in Ripa and Consuelo's marriage. For years, they have been plagued by separation rumors despite seeming so happy and smitten on camera. And it doesn't help that they joke about these things so casually, either. During a May 2025 episode of their talk show, "Live with Kelly and Mark," Ripa mentioned that Consuelos "would absolutely fall apart" if they ever end up getting divorced (via EW). Consuelos agreed — only to joke that he'd move on from Ripa with a much younger woman. "I do feel like someone would be there on the other end just to pick me up and make sure I'm okay. Pretty sure," he said. "I'd [just] have to get used to their college schedule and all that stuff."
Ripa seemed both horrified and amused by that thought. "Oh my God. Oh, dear God, I hope I live to see your second wife!" she laughed. But there are other warning signs.
Ripa loves it when Consuelos leaves her alone
As a busy mom of three and host of the long-running morning talk show, "Live with Kelly and Mark," Kelly Ripa understandably relishes having some peace and quiet to herself. During an October 2025 episode of "Live," the "Riverdale" actor discussed an article she'd recently come across that stresses the importance of unplugging and spending time alone in the age of the internet and social media. "I love alone time," Ripa said (via EW). "You don't take it personally that I love alone time, right?" she then asked Mark Consuelos.
Without taking a beat, Ripa confessed that she occasionally finds herself wanting to lash out at her husband for interrupting her me-time. "Sometimes when I'm enjoying my alone time and you come in the room, I want to scream. You know what I mean?" she said frankly. "I feel like you've interrupted my alone time because you're done with your alone time. And then you just come in, like, oh, your alone time's done, so so is mine."
She mentioned having a shared calendar with Consuelos, which supposedly indicates how long she expects to be left alone without interruptions. "I need 40 more minutes. It's there if you read the schedule," Ripa snarked at her husband. When Consuelos argued that there was no "Kelly alone time" written on their schedule, Ripa acknowledged this and promised to be clearer about her desire for personal time moving forward. Hmm. Sounds like she's desperate for some time apart from Consuelos.
Ripa has a bold admission about their sex life
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have always been refreshingly candid about their sex life. As a married couple, they understand how important sex and intimacy are for keeping the spark alive in a marriage. But as honest as they are about these topics, sometimes things can get a little awkward. For instance, Ripa once confessed that she finds her husband's preference for morning sex disgusting. Appearing on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, hosted by Amanda Hirch, Ripa suggested that Consuelos tends to call the shots in the bedroom. "I said to him, 'Here's the thing. There needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can't always be your way," says Ripa. "'Cause it feels like 90 percent of the time it's your way. And now that we work together every day, it's gonna have to sometimes be my way, and my way's at night only.'"
And to paint a picture of how morning sex normally looks for her and Conseulos, Ripa narrated, "I have a retainer in, I gotta rip that out, and he's got, like, his nasal strips on." Admittedly, it always leaves her feeling gross. "It's like we are the most repulsive, disgusting [people]," Ripa emphasized. In fact, "I'm already pre-disgusted for tomorrow morning."
As for Consuelos, he admits that joining "Live with Kelly and Mark" was the answer to breaking his morning sex habit. And let's just say that his wife is more than okay with it. "May this show last until he suffers from erectile dysfunction," Ripa jokingly said on the podcast. "He's in his mid-50s, shouldn't that be happening now? I was promised!"
Ripa 'resents' her husband for this simple reason
Kelly Ripa has admitted to having several cosmetic procedures to look great and slow down the aging process. Unlike her husband, Mark Consuelos, she regularly gets treatments to combat her wrinkles and keep her face firm and lifted. And she hates the fact that he doesn't have to do all that work to look just as amazing. "Every day that I wake up aging 6 months more than you. ... It bothers me," Ripa quipped during a June 2025 episode of their show (via People). "Like, I resent the fact that you just aren't aging. At all." She may or may not be joking. "It's your fault," Ripa continued, noting that Consuelos had only recently started to get gray hairs, too. "And he's like, 'Can you see it?'" says Ripa. "If I plucked out my gray hairs, I'd be bald. Completely bald. Totally bald," she added.
And Consuelos would tease her over this. During a prior episode, Ripa talked about the benefits of Botox for relaxing the jaw muscles and preventing chronic teeth grinding. With "Criminal Minds" star Adam Rodriguez as their guest, Ripa explained that Botox helped solve her teeth-clenching problems. Instead of contributing to the conversation, however, Consuelos chimed in by mimicking Ripa's face every time she gets new injections and warning Rodriguez, "You won't be able to smile or do anything else," (via Hello!). When Ripa protested that she doesn't look like that, Consuelos continued to make fun of her, much to his wife's annoyance (and perhaps, exasperation).
"Just remember this statement tonight when you start rubbing up against me," Ripa scolded her husband. "I don't want to have a debate like, 'What's wrong? What's the matter? Why are you ignoring me?'" She was obviously kidding, but it felt like there was some underlying tension there.
Consuelos hints he and Ripa don't talk off-air
In March 2026, Mark Consuelos joined "Summer House" alum KJ Dillard as guests on the late-night show "Watch What Happens Live" hosted by Andy Cohen. During a segment, the actor dished on his marriage to Kelly Ripa after an audience member asked if they've ever disagreed about things that were said or discussed on their show. "Have there been any on-air conversations with Kelly that led to arguments at home?" the fan wondered. Consuelos answered no. "But, sometimes we bring up stuff on air because it's kind of a safe space," he candidly stated. "Because there's an audience there, you can kind of make a joke out of it."
That can't possibly be healthy. Cohen, however, could see the point he was trying to make. He said, "Right. I love it when Page Six will be like, 'Mark and Kelly had a huge fight today on the show,'" prompting Consuelos to react defensively, "Oh, no, never." The Bravo star went on, "And I'm like, oh my God, what did they talk about? And it's like, it's amazing: leaving for the airport early," appearing to reference a "Live with Kelly and Mark" episode in which Ripa and Consuelos talked about the concept of an "airport divorce." "Yeah, no," Consuelos agreed.
Fans couldn't help finding his answer a little suspicious. "He answered too quickly. I bet they don't talk off air," one Instagram user proposed. Others observed there was something off about his body language. "He looks like he is afraid of Kelly," someone posited, while another person remarked, "BS!!! Mark is so unhappy." Given this, and their strange behavior at the 2026 Oscars, we're starting to think that their marriage may not be as picture-perfect as it seems.