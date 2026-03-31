Angelina Jolie Body Double Rumors Explode After Her Latest Look Sparks Worry: 'Not Her'

As an actor and public figure, Angelina Jolie has always had a bit of mysterious allure to her. She only makes rare public appearances, and so when she does go to events, fans pay attention — so much attention that some of them think they can spot a Jolie stand-in.

In 2026, Jolie decided to attend Shanghai Fashion Week in late March, over a month after her last major outing. And while some fans were simply excited to see her, others were so stunned by her appearance that they doubted it was really her. Jolie appeared at the Tom Ford fashion event in a striking new look, with a lighter hair color and a bold red lip. She also had on a chic white ensemble from the designer, which was one of the less risqué outfits that Jolie has worn . The lip color was hard to ignore, and her stylish hair hung in her face, blocking one eye.