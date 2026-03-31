Angelina Jolie Body Double Rumors Explode After Her Latest Look Sparks Worry: 'Not Her'
As an actor and public figure, Angelina Jolie has always had a bit of mysterious allure to her. She only makes rare public appearances, and so when she does go to events, fans pay attention — so much attention that some of them think they can spot a Jolie stand-in.
In 2026, Jolie decided to attend Shanghai Fashion Week in late March, over a month after her last major outing. And while some fans were simply excited to see her, others were so stunned by her appearance that they doubted it was really her. Jolie appeared at the Tom Ford fashion event in a striking new look, with a lighter hair color and a bold red lip. She also had on a chic white ensemble from the designer, which was one of the less risqué outfits that Jolie has worn. The lip color was hard to ignore, and her stylish hair hung in her face, blocking one eye.
Overall, the look was elegant but unexpected. And some fans were completely shocked to see her, but not in a good way. These fans felt like Jolie didn't look like herself, with one person commenting, "This is not her whatsoever." After the event, body double rumors started going around about her.
Angelina's latest look threw fans for a loop
Considering that Angelina Jolie doesn't go to too many events and fans rarely see her, it's not hard to understand that her looks might be different from one outing to the next. Usually, Jolie's risk-taking fashion looks leave fans stunned and in awe. But this time around, many people were truly confused by her appearance.
In the comments on the new video of her, fans declared, "That is not Angelina!!!!" and "She looks not like herself." "This is weird is that really her?" questioned someone else. There were plenty of other comments from fans thinking that the person in the video was not Jolie, with more agreeing. But some swooped in to defend the actor and her purportedly different appearance in the video. One fan replied, "Let's be honest people do age and their faces change. It might not be anything more than that." Others wrote similar messages. They said she's just human and can have bad days. Or it could be as simple as a subtle yet impactful change in makeup — in this case, white eyeliner on her lower waterline.
Unfortunately, fans can be hard to convince once they have an idea in their head. Now, Jolie is part of a group of other celebrities who have been accused of using a body double.