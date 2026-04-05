The Jarring Transformation Of Tori Spelling's Bratz Doll Lips
Lip fillers are all the rage nowadays, and Tori Spelling seemingly couldn't escape the trend. While she never exactly had thin lips, photos from her "Beverly Hills, 90210" days show that she didn't look like the inspiration for the Bratz dolls, either. As the 1992 picture on the left below shows, Spelling's lips had good volume to them, but they didn't have the plumpness seen on the 2026 picture on the right.
Even though Spelling is wearing red lipstick in the old photo, her lips still look considerably thinner than the more current version, in which she's rocking a neutral tone. Given Spelling's transformation, we aren't surprised that she has faced lip filler speculation. However, Spelling has only copped to two plastic surgeries, breast implants and a nose job, denying that she's has a ton of work done to her face. "I'm 52, I'll be 53 in May, and I purposely go the other way because ... every photo I put up, people say, 'Stop with the filler,'" she said in a March 2026 episode of her "MisSpelling" podcast. "I'm like, 'I'm not!'"
But she hasn't been super effective in convincing people — even those who defend her. "My pity for tori spelling mostly revolves around her face — the plastic surgery, fillers, whatever have rendered it a puffy mess, and i keep wishing i could see what her 'real' face would look like now," a Reddit user wrote in a 2019 thread. Even though some people remain convinced that she hasn't been completely forthcoming about her cosmetic work, Spelling has candidly discussed how the scrutiny over her looks have affected her.
Tori Spelling felt insecure about her appearance
It is no secret that Tori Spelling snagged the "90210" role because Aaron Spelling, her father (seen above), was the producer. With that association came a barrage of scrutiny over her looks and her acting alike. The constant criticism left lingering effects on her. "I used to hate my eyes. When I started 90210 at 16 I was filled with low self confidence," she shared in a 2020 Instagram post. "Then, internet trolls (yep we had them back then too!) called me frog and bug eyed."
There wasn't much she could do about her eyes, but she could change her nose. So she did. As a teenager, Spelling underwent a rhinoplasty to achieve a more refined nose. She also had her first breast augmentation at 19. But even back then, the public and the media were accusing her of having extensive plastic surgery. "The one thing for me that has stuck forever was the plastic surgery thing," she told People in 2019. "I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that's it. I'm constantly reading that I've done more."
Despite her denials, Spelling admits that she looks very different today compared to her early career. But she attributes most of the transformation to her nose job and to her makeup artist's contouring skills. "First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hailey Hoff, and, with contour, she does makeup like no one else," she said on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live" in 2021.