The Jarring Transformation Of Tori Spelling's Bratz Doll Lips

Lip fillers are all the rage nowadays, and Tori Spelling seemingly couldn't escape the trend. While she never exactly had thin lips, photos from her "Beverly Hills, 90210" days show that she didn't look like the inspiration for the Bratz dolls, either. As the 1992 picture on the left below shows, Spelling's lips had good volume to them, but they didn't have the plumpness seen on the 2026 picture on the right.

Even though Spelling is wearing red lipstick in the old photo, her lips still look considerably thinner than the more current version, in which she's rocking a neutral tone. Given Spelling's transformation, we aren't surprised that she has faced lip filler speculation. However, Spelling has only copped to two plastic surgeries, breast implants and a nose job, denying that she's has a ton of work done to her face. "I'm 52, I'll be 53 in May, and I purposely go the other way because ... every photo I put up, people say, 'Stop with the filler,'" she said in a March 2026 episode of her "MisSpelling" podcast. "I'm like, 'I'm not!'"

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But she hasn't been super effective in convincing people — even those who defend her. "My pity for tori spelling mostly revolves around her face — the plastic surgery, fillers, whatever have rendered it a puffy mess, and i keep wishing i could see what her 'real' face would look like now," a Reddit user wrote in a 2019 thread. Even though some people remain convinced that she hasn't been completely forthcoming about her cosmetic work, Spelling has candidly discussed how the scrutiny over her looks have affected her.