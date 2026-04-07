Scottie Scheffler And His Gorgeous Wife Live A Lavish Life Of Luxury
It seems that Scottie Scheffler's extreme talent for golf has taken him and his family far and provided them with an extravagant lifestyle. The professional golfer arrived at the Masters tournament on April 5, 2026, just a few days after the birth of his second son, Remy. Scheffler brought his whole family to the event, including his first son, Bennett, and his stunning wife, Meredith. Scheffler, who plays on the PGA tour, began the tournament ranked as world number one in Official World Golf Ranking, a position he had held for a hefty 175 weeks.
As things swung into gear ahead of the Master's tournament on April 9, 2026, it looked like Scheffler might have a good shot at winning. Just as his golfing career has blossomed over the years, so has his family life and income. The Schefflers are no strangers to lavish living, as proven by their gorgeous wedding photos and grand Texas home. Perhaps securing some more wins will expand the family's quiet luxury, especially now that the couple has two growing mouths to feed.
Scottie and Meredith's grand Winter Wonderland Wedding
Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder tied the knot in December 2020, officially becoming the Schefflers. The high school sweethearts had eyes for each other since their freshman year but didn't make any moves until they were both seniors. The couple surpassed the ultimate test of long distance after attending rival colleges in Texas. After several years of dating, Scottie popped the question in June of 2020, leading to a wedding by the end of the year.
The lavish December wedding was chronicled by John Cain Photography. The event was Winter Wonderland themed and held at Texas' stately Arlington Hall. Twinkling Christmas lights adorned the venue and didn't overwhelm the intricate beauty of the building, which includes a garden, terraces, a portico, and the grand Allman Pavilion on the grounds. Meredith wore a Martina Liana wedding dress that was simple yet elegant, highlighting her naturally beautiful features.
The Scheffler family home is humble but certainly not small and quaint
The Schefflers purchased their Dallas home in 2021, shortly after their wedding. According to Realtor.com, the couple bought it for $2.1 million, despite the city's median list price being around $430,000. From this substantial purchase, it's clear that the family was certainly doing well for themselves and had been for some time. While Scottie Scheffler might be bringing in most of the income, it's important to note that Meredith Scheffler also works a normal day job, working hard as well to contribute to her family.
The Scheffler family home proves the theory that everything is bigger in Texas. The 4,881-square-foot property boasts five bedrooms and 5.5 baths. The ranch-style house was built in 1946 but has been updated over the years, while still maintaining its lovely vintage charm. It also features a large pool and spa in the backyard. While the property is certainly opulent, it also seems like a great place to raise their family.
Scottie Scheffler has earned nine figures since joining the PGA
From a fabulous wedding to a gorgeous family home, it's clear that the money has to come from somewhere. When looking at Scottie Scheffler's net worth, it all adds up. According to The Golf Channel, his earnings from golf have gone up consecutively each year. In 2025, Scheffler made upwards of $27 million. It seems that joining the PGA tour certainly has its perks.
Of course, one has to have talent to join such a prestigious tour. Luckily, Scheffler is very gifted at his sport and has worked hard to accomplish everything he's earned. Through all of his years being part of the tour, Scheffler has made over nine figures altogether; in January 2026, his earnings hit the $101 million mark. This puts him on the PGA list of golfers with the highest earnings, two spaces below the notorious Tiger Woods.