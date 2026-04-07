Scottie Scheffler And His Gorgeous Wife Live A Lavish Life Of Luxury

It seems that Scottie Scheffler's extreme talent for golf has taken him and his family far and provided them with an extravagant lifestyle. The professional golfer arrived at the Masters tournament on April 5, 2026, just a few days after the birth of his second son, Remy. Scheffler brought his whole family to the event, including his first son, Bennett, and his stunning wife, Meredith. Scheffler, who plays on the PGA tour, began the tournament ranked as world number one in Official World Golf Ranking, a position he had held for a hefty 175 weeks.

As things swung into gear ahead of the Master's tournament on April 9, 2026, it looked like Scheffler might have a good shot at winning. Just as his golfing career has blossomed over the years, so has his family life and income. The Schefflers are no strangers to lavish living, as proven by their gorgeous wedding photos and grand Texas home. Perhaps securing some more wins will expand the family's quiet luxury, especially now that the couple has two growing mouths to feed.