Scottie Scheffler's Wife Meredith Has A Normal Job Despite His Millions

Forbes estimates Scottie Scheffler to be worth a staggering $97 million, so it may come as a surprise to some that even with that fortune, he and his wife, Meredith Scheffler, are said to live refreshingly normal lives. So normal, in fact, that Meredith works a fairly regular day job.

Back in 2022, Essential Golf reported that Meredith was the Director of Curating Opportunities at Behind Every Door, a Christian NGO linked to the Cedar Crest Community Center in Dallas. The nonprofit offers extracurriculars, summer programs, athletics programs for both children and adults, and even career immersion opportunities. Though she didn't go into the specifics of her position, Meredith spoke to Essential Golf about the organization in general, sharing that she felt called to be a part of it. "I believe everyone has unique gifting. I love being part of an organization that is showing kids their giftings and giving them a chance to not only discover those gifts but see who God created them to be," she told the outlet.

It's worth noting that in addition to helping others make the most of their talents, Meredith's gig at Behind Every Door (also known as BED) seemed to be the perfect avenue for her own gifts. After all, though she hasn't updated it in several years, Meredith's LinkedIn shows that she spent a number of years in the events business. It also shows that in 2015, she co-founded With Purpose: College Station, another non-profit that centered on childhood cancer awareness. As both a co-founder and the non-profit's VP and head of events, Scheffler likely was well prepared for what she went on to do with BED a few years later. Talk about full-circle.