Scottie Scheffler's Wife Meredith Has A Normal Job Despite His Millions
Forbes estimates Scottie Scheffler to be worth a staggering $97 million, so it may come as a surprise to some that even with that fortune, he and his wife, Meredith Scheffler, are said to live refreshingly normal lives. So normal, in fact, that Meredith works a fairly regular day job.
Back in 2022, Essential Golf reported that Meredith was the Director of Curating Opportunities at Behind Every Door, a Christian NGO linked to the Cedar Crest Community Center in Dallas. The nonprofit offers extracurriculars, summer programs, athletics programs for both children and adults, and even career immersion opportunities. Though she didn't go into the specifics of her position, Meredith spoke to Essential Golf about the organization in general, sharing that she felt called to be a part of it. "I believe everyone has unique gifting. I love being part of an organization that is showing kids their giftings and giving them a chance to not only discover those gifts but see who God created them to be," she told the outlet.
It's worth noting that in addition to helping others make the most of their talents, Meredith's gig at Behind Every Door (also known as BED) seemed to be the perfect avenue for her own gifts. After all, though she hasn't updated it in several years, Meredith's LinkedIn shows that she spent a number of years in the events business. It also shows that in 2015, she co-founded With Purpose: College Station, another non-profit that centered on childhood cancer awareness. As both a co-founder and the non-profit's VP and head of events, Scheffler likely was well prepared for what she went on to do with BED a few years later. Talk about full-circle.
Meredith Scheffler may have a different position at BED today
In May 2024, Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scheffler became first-time parents when they welcomed their son, Bennett Scheffler. It's possible that in the months after becoming a mom, she scaled her work back somewhat, with Behind Every Door's website listing her in 2025 as a connections liaison, rather than a director. Essentially Sports has also reported that Meredith seems to work part-time now.
It does bear mentioning that Scottie has made a point of lauding the role his wife has played in his own career. In one especially sweet statement he made at a press conference during The Open, he gushed that her handling things at home was the reason he could compete. He also shared that she was by his side every time he won — so much so that on the odd occasion when she wasn't, he immediately started worrying. "Every time I'm able to win a tournament, the first person I always look for is my wife, and where we walk off each day is usually on the right side, and I didn't see her at first, so I was like, 'Oh my gosh ... where is Meredith? What happened?'" he quipped (via @GolfonCBS). He ultimately spotted her with the rest of his family, but it's a testament to just how present she is while he's competing.
All that said, if Meredith has scaled back post-baby and to support her husband's career, that makes sense — and it certainly seems to work for the couple. Plus, it's also worth noting that Scottie told The Guardian in July 2025 that he'd be willing to quit golf if it ever jeopardized his family. With a nearly $100 million net worth, we'd guess that's not out of the question!