Celebs Whose Marriages Are Refreshingly Normal

We can't always advocate for marrying young, since it is sometimes a big mistake. But time has proven that certain matches are perhaps just meant to be. Model Ashley Graham met her now-husband, filmmaker Justin Ervin, at church when both of them were only 21 years old. They got married the next year, in 2010, and have been going strong ever since. But things almost ended before they began. As Graham wrote in an essay for Glamour, she was turned off when Ervin wanted to split the check on their first date. They got past it with open communication — he had his reasons! — and went steady a few months later.

The couple has three young kids — Isaac, born in 2020, and twins Malachi and Roman, born two years later — so they surely have disagreements. They have also weathered some serious issues, like Graham's racist grandmother who initially did not want to get to know Ervin. But at the end of the day, they persist due to open communication and a lot of hard work. For instance, Graham told Bazaar Bride that the couple never goes to bed mad at each other. Setting joint objectives is also important for the duo, who like to approach goal setting in a creative way. "Every year, every two years, we'll make a new vision board," Graham said in a People Now interview. "Also, on our anniversaries, we kind of do, like, an analysis of where we are."