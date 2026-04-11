Lindsey Graham Had A True Rags To Riches Childhood And His Family Home Proves It

Before Lindsey Graham became a U.S. Senator from South Carolina in 2003, he had humble beginnings. While he has benefited from political success for the past few decades, his life was not always so luxurious. He grew up in a small building his parents owned in Central, South Carolina, that operated as both the family home and business. The untold truth of Graham is that he shared a single room with his family during his upbringing, including his parents and younger sister, Darline Graham Nordone.

The majority of the building was dedicated to his parents' small business that catered to locals: a liquor store, restaurant, bar, and pool hall called the Sanitary Cafe. The business left little room for the family's living space, limiting them all to just one room. "It was the one room where we all slept, we all ate, we watched TV, the sofa, everything was in the one room," Graham's sister told CNN in 2015 while providing a building tour. The building tour drew some online criticism, where users questioned his parents' lifestyle and priorities. "Liquor store? bar? and they had no where to sleep so their parents where alcoholics?" one YouTube user asked.

Despite his struggles, Graham expressed gratitude for his upbringing during the announcement of his presidential campaign in 2015. The speech was made in front of his childhood home in South Carolina, where he claimed he was actually lucky to come from a place like that. "There are a lot of so-called 'self made' people in this world. I am not one of them," Graham said (via NPR). "My family, my friends, neighbors and my faith picked me up when I was down, believed in me when I had doubts — you made me the man I am today."