Tragic Details About Lindsey Graham & His Sister Darline's Life Are Heartbreaking

Lindsey Graham's bachelor lifestyle has long been a subject of intrigue. For many years, some have speculated that the Senator from South Carolina is gay, though Graham has consistently denied the rumors about his homosexuality. Despite his unmarried status and the persistent speculation about Graham's love life, the Republican politician has long defended that he is a family man through and through. He may not have a wife and children, but he has his little sister, Darline Graham Nordone.

Graham and Nordone have always had a tight bond. Growing up in a blue-collar family with parents who worked long hours, Graham (who is nearly a decade older than Nordone) played an important role in his sister's upbringing. "Lindsey was kind of the one there that took care of me. If I fell down and scraped my knee, Lindsey was the one I ran to," she told The State in 2014. That dynamic only intensified as they faced life's tragedies together.

Concrete proof of their bond came in 2015 when Graham announced he would run for president in the 2016 elections. Because he had no wife, he often had to answer questions regarding the first lady position — and Nordone was on his mind. "Well, I've got a sister, she could play that role if necessary," he told the Daily Mail, before jokingly offering another solution. "I've got a lot of friends. We'll have a rotating first lady." Graham and Nordone's relationship may sound peculiar, but their bond stems from a tough childhood.